These new Dollar Tree decor finds are going viral for chic, budget-friendly DIYs.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Do you want to infuse some style into your home, but don’t want to spend a lot of money? Dollar Tree is a sneaky source of thrifty but expensive-looking home decor. Every week, people share the cheap and chic home decor finds they score at Dollar Tree, some of which require a little DIY magic. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree home decor DIY finds hitting shelves this week.

1 An Easy High-End Stool Hack

Liz Fenwick DIY transformed a thrifty stool into an expensive-looking side table. “I turned a Dollar Tree stool into high-end decor! I added a topper piece and love how it looks as a side table in my home! 🤩 Such an affordable and easy DIY!” she captioned a video. “Wow this is genius!” commented a follower.

2 Valentine’s Day Balloon Decor

Sierra Miller decorated for Valentine’s Day on a budget. “Dollar Tree heart balloons are my go to for making a big impact on a small budget! 🙌🏻❤️ They’re only $1.50 each and the red and pink hearts are available all year long! Perfect for Valentine’s Day!” she captioned a post.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Little Plant Waterers

Thrifty and Chic Decor recommends these beautiful plant waterers. “And no I did not just buy 4 of these, one for each room for house plants 🙈 These are actually glass! Can you believe how cute this is? @dollartree is really stepping up their game recently. What’s your favorite find from there?” she captioned the post.

4 A Rose Wall

Create a wall of roses with Dollar Tree. “So if you’re going to Dollar tree on the west side of Jacksonville and can’t find any red flowers, I didn’t do it,” joked Mr. Artful. “After going to four different dollar tree stores and holding up the line with a basket for the flowers, I was finally able to finish this mirror wall in the new shop. Also, I wanna apologize to the community for holding up the line and scanning hundreds of bunches. 😂 but i needed them. One of the ladies behind me, said, ‘she must be a lucky lady.'”

5 DIY Heart Candle Holders

The Cautious Creative shared a great candle holder craft. “If you love Dollar Tree DIYs, thrift flips, rustic home décor, cottagecore crafts, upcycled Valentine’s Day decorations, and vintage‑inspired styling, this project will spark so much inspiration… I turned Dollar Tree wood hearts and thrifted candle holders into the sweetest rustic heart topiaries for my Valentine’s Day mantel. I rusted the wood hearts for that old‑world patina, cut the tops off the candle holders, stained them for a warm vintage finish, and then cut apart a thrifted metal condiment holder to create the perfect metal pieces to attach everything together. To finish them off, I ripped strips of fabric to make soft, frayed bows and tied them around each topiary for that cozy cottage‑core charm. These budget‑friendly DIY heart topiaries look so dreamy styled on my mantel and add the perfect touch of handmade Valentine’s Day décor,” they wrote.

6 Mini Carrot DIY

I love this simple but adorable Easter DIY. “Y’all loved my last Dollar Tree makeover video, so today we’re back for more spring DIY inspiration. I’m taking simple Dollar Tree finds and transforming them into high-end home decor using paint, molds, waxes, and a little creativity. From mini brass-style figurines to designer-inspired candles, embellished frames, and elevated spring bunnies, these projects prove you don’t need a big budget to get a luxury look. These ideas are perfect for home decorating, craft booths, or reselling. If you love affordable DIYs, spring decor, and creative makeovers, this video is packed with inspiration you can recreate yourself,” an influencer wrote.

7 This Little Tray Arrangement

Rella Lucy transformed a wooden tray into a whole decor theme with a little paint. “Omggg sooo cuteee. I love that, it’s so simple too,” a follower commented. “This is so cute and simple! Thanks for sharing!” another added.

8 Valentine’s Trees

Sincerely Creative Mom designed Valentine’s trees. “If you are like me, your house feels bare and empty about now. These super cute Valentine trees will be sure to brighten things up again! Simple and adorable!” she captioned a post.

9 Fairy Gardens

Dollar Tree has everything you need to create a fairy garden. “Welcome to your fairy era. 🧚‍♀️ Our Fairy Garden Collection makes it easy to build a magical mini world in minutes. Collect them all in store or online,” the store captioned a post.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

10 A Gorgeous Valentine’s Table Cloth DIY

Rebecca Virginia DIY shared a next-level tablecloth craft. “Dollar Tree tablecloths… but make them Valentine’s decor 💕♠️ I turned $1.25 plastic tablecloths into the cutest bow garland using heart suit playing cards and I’m OBSESSED. This is the perfect budget friendly Valentine’s Day DIY for mantels shelves or party decor and it literally takes minutes to make. No sewing no fancy supplies just Dollar Tree magic,” she captioned the post.

11 Reverse Decougpage

Create dishes inspired by the new season with Dollar Tree plates. “Update your Spring table by adding these dollar tree plates reverse decoupaged!” Dior Design and Decor captioned a post. “Gorgeous,” commented a follower.