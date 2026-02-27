11 Best Ross Dress for Less New Arrivals as February Ends

Spring fashion, home finds, and beauty steals just hit Ross.

It’s still cold outside, but things are heating up this week at Ross Dress for Less. As we enter into the final days of February with March just around the corner, my local store is filled to the brim with so many fantastic spring and summer finds. I went shopping today and found lots of amazing items, ranging from clothing and accessories to Sephora-worthy skincare and home decor. What should you shop for in the new arrivals section before it’s gone? Here are the 11 best new arrivals at Ross Dress for Less as February ends.

1 These Adorable Ceramic Bunnies

Ross definitely doesn’t have as extensive a selection of Easter decor as HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx, but I did find some really adorable and reasonably priced options. I loved these ceramic bunnies with a floral wreath-like necklace. Each one was just $7.99, but looked way more expensive.

2 A Little Faux Floral Arrangement

I am super picky about fake flowers. This little faux arrangement for $14.99 is super pretty and perfect for a spring vignette, placed on a table or shelf, or on a nightstand.

3 A Pink Adidas Originals Sling Bag

I am a big fan of Adidas Originals, and Ross always has some items hiding around the store. On this trip I found this adorable pink sling bag on sale for just $13.99. It retails for $36 at other stores.

4 A Classy Kate Spade Bag

I am really picky about handbags, too. I loved this classy and timeless Kate Spade shoulder bag. The beige and neutral bag is $59.99 at the store with an original price of $158.

5 Spring Candles

There are some amazing new spring candles, including these two. Peony Rose and Gardinia Fields are so sweet-smelling and reminiscent of warmer days. Get each one for $7.99.

6 Outdoor Chairs

The outdoor department at Ross is filling up with so many items, ranging from these rope chairs to hoses and even outdoor lights. These modern-feeling seating options are $49.99 each.

7 Easter Baskets

The store is also hopping with lots of Easter products, including adorable Easter baskets. These pink and blue roap baskets start around $6.99 for the smaller options and go up to around $8.99.

8 Sleek New Nike Air Max Muse Sneakers

Nikes are a serious steal at Ross, so if you find a style you like in your size, buy them. This pair of Air Max Muse was $89.99, compared to $170 on the Nike website.

9 So Many Sephora Finds

My daughter is obsessed with Ulta and Sephora finds. There are tons at Ross for way under retail. On this trip I found numerous products from Byoma and Drunk Elephant.

10 Swimwear

Spring break is just around the corner. Ross is starting to get in swimsuits for the whole family, all well under retail.

11 Throw Pillows for Spring

Finally, freshen up your sofa with some new spring throw pillows. I don’t always love the options at Ross compared to HomeGoods, but I did find this gorgeous floral hummingbird pillow for just $14.99. It honestly looked like something an interior designer would pick out.