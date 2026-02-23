11 Best Ross Dress for Less New Arrivals Hitting Shelves

Sephora deals, spring decor, and clearance steals in stores now.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you shopped at your local Ross Dress for Less store this week? As spring approaches, so do lots of new arrivals across the store. During my recent shopping trip, I uncovered everything from Sephora finds for less to home decor and essentials in every department. The only con? Unlike Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, where you can shop online, the way to score these deals is to hit the Ross store near you. Here are the 11 best new Ross Dress for Less arrivals hitting shelves.

1 Sephora Finds

There were so many surprising Sephora and Ulta finds for less at my store. Clarins, Drunk Elephant, Mighty Patch, and Vacation were among the brands heavily discounted and available.

2 Spring Blankets

The blanket racks were in full bloom at my store, with so many spring colors, patterns, materials, and weights. I loved all of these throw blankets.

RELATED: 5 Ross Dress for Less Finds That Are $120 Cheaper Than Sephora and Amazon.

3 Organizing Bins and Baskets

Trying to get organized? Ross has everything you need at affordable prices. There are tons of textile, wicker, and plastic options in a wide range of shapes and sizes.

4 This Adidas Originals Bag

I always check out the handbag section of my store, because you never know what’s hiding in there. I loved this Adidas Originals little puffer bag for $19.99, which retails for around $32.

5 A Shabby Chic Travel Mug

I found this floral Shabby Chic travel mug at the checkout and thought it was so pretty. It will make a great end-of-year travel mug teacher gift as well.

6 Over the Door Hook Organizers

There were tons of over-the-door style organizers, but this preppy pink bow version warmed my heart. And, for $8.99, you can’t go wrong.

7 Natural Jute Rugs

There were some gorgeous area rugs at my store. This white and natural jute rug was stunning and on clearance for $6.99. It will look amazing by a door or in the kitchen.

8 A Lined Jean Jacket

The 90s are so in right now, and this jacket reminds me of the best of the decade. Lined in sherpa, the Nanette Lepore coat was just $27.99 but brings so much style to the table.

9 They Even Have Garden Hoses

The outdoor department is expanding every time I visit the store. There are so many great decorations, lights, and more. But I was still shocked to find a garden hose for $24.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Ross Dress for Less Bedding Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

10 Easter Decorations

There are also lots of Easter decorations, including these door hangers that are so beautitful made with jute, faux foliage, and little eggs.

11 And, This Easter Wreath

My advice: Go get the best deals on gorgeous Easter wreaths before they are gone. There were a few options, but I liked this bunny-shaped one the best.