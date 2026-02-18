These new Ross spring home finds are hitting shelves mid-February.

Have you shopped at Ross Dress for Less this month? I recently hit the store with my daughter and was surprised to find the aisles had been restocked with brand-new merchandise. From Easter and spring decorations to outdoor lights and decorations, to everything you need for your kitchen, you don’t want to miss the latest and greatest products in the store. What should you shop for right now, during the final weeks of February? Here are the 11 best new Ross Dress for Less spring home finds hitting shelves mid-February.

1 Food Storage Containers

It’s time to refresh your food storage options, and Ross is here to help. There were lots of clever containers, many of them glass and some plastic, in various shapes and sizes. All were priced well below retail.

2 A Metal Plant Stand

I loved this metal plant stand; it’s perfect for displaying and housing both live and fake plants. It’s just $16. 99 and has a super modern vibe.

3 Flower Floating Lights

There are still months left before I open my swimming pool, but my daughter was instantly obsessed with these floating lights. “They will look so pretty in the water this summer,” she said to me. Get two solar floating lights for $8.99.

4 Mug and Honey Pot Mug Sets

It’s never too early to start stocking up on end-of-year teacher gifts. This adorable mug and honey pot set makes a great gift for a tea drinker. I personally love the Queen Bee mug. Each set is $14.99.

5 A Woven Leather Chair That Looks Designer

Out of all the furniture finds at Ross, this woven genuine leather chair surprised me the most. It looks super designer and expensive, but only costs $139.99.

If I ever need a spatula, measuring spoons, chopsticks, or other random kitchen tools and accessories, I head to Rosse. This section is stocked with lots of great goodies.

7 An Adorable Glass Goose Jar

The Goose trend is going strong. This glass goose jar with a lid is a great spring and Easter decoration. The adorable item is just $12.99.

8 So Much Furniture

The furniture section had definitely been restocked since my last visit. There were side tables, ottomans, barstools, and other random items for your home.

9 Kitchen Organization Bins and Containers

There were also tons of kitchen organization bins and containers. Egg holders for the fridge, stacking drawers, and other random bins are in stock.

10 Carrot Cake Candles

Ross always has an amazing assortment of candles, but this Carrot Cake candle, which looks and smells like the spring dessert, was my favorite. Get it for $10.99.

11 And, This Easter Teacup Set

Whether you are looking for an Easter gift or just some dishes for your own celebration, Ross has some options. I loved this expensive-looking bunny china set, which comes with two teacups and plates for $12.99.