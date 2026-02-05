From designer bags to home decor and beauty steals, these Ross arrivals are surprising shoppers.

One of my favorite things about shopping at Ross Dress for Less is that you never know what you might find. Unlike T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, the discount store doesn’t have an e-commerce website showcasing its products. On every shopping trip, I am surprised by what new arrivals are hitting the aisles, ranging from Sephora and Ulta Beauty products for way under retail to name-brand clothing, home decor, and gadgets. What should you expect to find at your store? While inventory varies by location, I visited mine this week and am reporting back that there are so many amazing things. Here are the 11 best new Ross Dress for Less arrivals hitting shelves as February begins.

1 This Pretty Wood Cocktail Table

I loved this driftwood-looking cocktail table so much that I wanted to buy it, but it doesn’t really match my decor, and I don’t need a side table. But at just $49.99, someone needs to run to the store to buy it. I love the tangling of legs and the unique shape of the top. It definitely doesn’t look like a piece you would find at a discount store.

2 Outdoor Lights

Ross is getting in so many spring and summer items, including outdoor lights. This set of Oasis Collection Solar LED Pathway Lights was just $22.99. There were multiple boxes. If you do buy them, I suggest you get as many as they have. You can always return the ones you don’t need.

3 These Super Cool Women’s Nike Sneakers

The sneaker department is totally slept on at Ross. I find better styles and deals on on-trend brands like Nike and Reebok at Ross than at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls. This salmon colored pair of Nike Jordan 4 RM sneakers caught my eye for just $59.99. Over at Dick’s, the same pair is selling for $154.99.

4 This Kate Spade Bag

If you want an affordable contemporary designer bag for under $100, head to Ross. This versatile Kate Spade bag is made of buttery-soft, grainy leather that looks super luxe. It is just $89.99

5 Outdoor Gardening Stuff

If you want to get ready for spring, head to Ross. I was sort of shocked to find a whole section of outdoor tools, like watering nozzles and shears.

6 Fine’ry Candles

Why pay $15 at Target when you can get the same fine’ry candles at Ross for less? I always hit the candle section at Ross, and this trip, I found a Sweet on the Outside scented candle for just $6.99, more than half off retail.

7 Adorable Easter Decor

I have already started buying new Easter decorations. Ross keeps getting in adorable options, like this set of bunnies and eggs. The trio is $10.99.

8 And, Easter Wreaths

It may be too early to hang your spring or Easter wreath, but if you wait too long to buy one, the good ones will be sold out. Ross has a good selection right now.

9 And, These Big Bunny Decorations

These bunny decorations are too good not to throw in your cart. Each was a steal at just $9.99.

10 So Much Drunk Elephant

I am always surprised to find so many great Drunk Elephant products at Ross. This Kamili Cream Body Cleanser is one of the many I found. It is just $14.99 at Ross, but $24 at Sephora.

11 And, Tons of Adidas Clothing

Freshen up your athleisure collection at Ross. This Adidas sweatshirt is perfectly classic and half off. Get it for $24.99.