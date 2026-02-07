These new Ross kitchen finds are flying off shelves this February.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you been to Ross Dress for Less lately? There are so many new arrivals at my local store, and lots of great finds in the kitchen department. From high-end pots and pans to adorable dish towels and all the little must-haves you need to prepare and cook food, the store has it all. And, in true Ross fashion, everything is discounted to unbeatable pricing. What should you shop for to get your kitchen stocked? Here are 7 Ross Dress for Less kitchen finds shoppers are loving this February.

1 A Veggie and Fruit Chopper

Of course, nobody really needs a veggie and food chopper. However, once you have one, you will question how you ever lived without it. There are a few options at Ross, including the Cuisinart 4-piece set for just $11.99. It comes with both large and small dice options.

I always love scouring the random section of kitchen tools, which includes things like peelers, measuring spoons, spatulas, spoons, can openers, and chopsticks. You never know what you might find, and what great deals are hiding in there.

3 Spring Placemats

I found a lot of new placemats. Many were themed specifically for Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and Easter. However, I also found these really beautiful rubber-woven ones. The set of eight was just $8.99.

4 A Big KitchenAid Pan

Ross offers many inexpensive cookware options. But I did find this high-end KitchenAid 5-quart covered saute pan. The nonstick pan was $39.99, which is a steal considering it retails for $100 at other stores. There were also heart shaped pots and pans from the Paris Hilton brand!

5 Dish Sets

There were a few fantastic dish sets at my store at unbeatable prices. Each of these had enough place setting for four. The one on the left is $27.99, and the one on the right is $34.99. If you prefer all white dishes, there were some stunning sets of those too.

6 Coffe and Espresso Mug Sets

As a coffee and espresso drinker, I appreciated these adorable sets. They make great gifts, especially when paired with a large bag of espresso or coffee beans. The coffee mugs are $11.99 for four, while the espressos are just $7.99.

7 Ramen Bowls

After buying this Ramen bowl for my daughter, it is the only way she will eat the Asian noodles. My store had several designs of the “Take Out Bowl.” Each comes with a set of chopsticks and is themed like an Asian takeout box.