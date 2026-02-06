These new Ross spring home finds just hit shelves and shoppers are already spotting standout deals.

Have you been to your local Ross Dress for Less store recently? I visited mine this week, and was delighted to find tons of fresh merchandise lining the shelves and aisles. There were many new spring home arrivals, including Easter decor, bedding, faux plants, and even furniture. What are the best items worth throwing in your cart? Here are the 11 best new Ross Dress for Less spring home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Blue and White Chinoserie

While there definitely aren’t as many chinoiserie options as HomeGoods, I found some really pretty blue and white vases in the decor section. And, in true Ross fashion, they were a steal at $7.99 each.

2 Pretty Spring Bath Towels

There was also a great assortment of spring bath towels, perfect for refreshing your bathroom. My favorites are the magenta Lacoste towels and these lighter pink ones with bows.

3 A Driftwood Cocktail Table

There are always a few hidden gems at Ross, and this driftwood-looking cocktail table is definitely one of those. I was shocked that the artisant looking piece was just $49.99. I love the tangling of legs and the unique shape of the top. It definitely doesn’t look like the furniture at your typical discount store.

4 These Cranes

I was definitely surprised by how many outdoor items were already stocked. These pretty metal crane birds definitely grabbed my attention.

5 Outdoor Lights

There were also a few options for outdoor lights. This set of Oasis Collection Solar LED Pathway Lights was just $22.99. There were multiple boxes. If you do buy them, I suggest you get as many as they have. You can always return the ones you don’t need.

6 Easter Decor

Easter decorations are already hitting all the discount stores. Ross keeps getting in adorable options, like this set of bunnies and eggs. The trio is $10.99.

7 Faux Flowers

There was a small but impressive section of faux blooms. Always be careful when buying these items, making sure they look and feel real, not cheesy.

8 This Cute Rug

There were also so many cute throw rugs and door mats. This bright pink one really adds a splash of color and spring vibes to your space. It was just $11.99.

9 Sheet Sets

Spring is a great time to freshen up your bed linens, and the bedding sets are priced right at Ross. These hotel-style sheet sets are 100 percent cotton and super reasonably priced.

10 A Veggie Chopper

I just got a veggie chopper after seeing a viral TikTok video, and it’s been such a game-changer. It uniformly chops a variety of veggies, making the perfect chopped salad.

11 Pretty Placemats

There were also lots of new placemats. I loved this woven, rubbery set that is neutral enough for all year but still feels pretty springy.