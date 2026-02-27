From $3.95 hand soaps to 6 for $10 PocketBacs, these Bath & Body Works deals make it easy to stock up.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bath & Body Works understands the assignment: We want all the nostalgia-inducing bath and body products, but we don’t want to pay full price. Even when the mall store isn’t running a major sale, it makes sure to take care of its customers with so many special offers and promos, making its trademark hand soaps, fragrance mists, body washes, and lotions affordable enough for us to stock up on. What are the best deals (and the most coveted products) to stock up on right now? Here are the 7 best Bath & Body Works special offers this week.

1 Handsoaps Are $3.95

Run to your store and get all the hand soap you can carry out! All handsoaps are $3.95, including those from the new Disney Princess collaboration and new spring and summer scents. Pink Pineapple Sunrise Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap instantly transports shoppers to the islands and is one of my personal favorites. “Great tropical fragrance. I love this scent in the spring and summer,” one writes.

2 Full Size Body, Skin, & Hair Care Is Buy 3, Get 1

All Full-Size Body, Skin, & Hair Care: Buy 3, Get 1 Free, with the lowest-priced item being free. This also includes the new Disney collection’s Mulan fragrance mist. “Magnolia blossom and radiant apricot meet the freshness of fierce waters,” is what to expect. “Bold yet graceful, this scent reflects Mulan’s spirit of courage, passion and determination.”

3 Wallflowers Fragrance Refills Are 5 For $28

It’s also time to stock up on Wallflowers® Fragrance Refills, 5 for $28. Again, I love Pink Pineapple Sunrise Wallflowers Fragrance Refill, especially in the spring and summer. “Smell delicious! Makes my house smell divine,” writes a shopper. “I love this scent! It transports me to a tropical paradise. I especially enjoy my evening ritual of soothing my tired muscles with the pink pineapple sunrise ultimate hydration lotion while the pink pineapple sunrise wallflower scent relaxes my heart and soul and gently carries me to pleasant tropical dreams,” adds another.

4 Single Wick Candles Are 2 For $20

Single Wick Candles are 2 for $20, so grab all your favorites. Shoppers are loving Tutti Frutti Candy Single Wick Candle, which smells like candy. “Tutti Frutti candle is not only super cute packaging but also the SMELL is wonderful! It’s like a sweet fruitty candy. The lid has a swirly pink on white with glitter. I redeemed for a free reward and even the lady at checkout was shocked it came up for free cus of the fancy lid! It’s beautiful decor and a lovely smell!” one writes. This Easter Morning Mimosa 3-Wick Candle is one of them. Not only is it decorated with a sweet little chick, but it is also inspired by the smell of Easter morning with fragrance notes of fresh orange juice, sparkling bubbles, and strawberry garnish.

5 Room Sprays Are 2 For $16

Get your whole house smelling great with Bath & Body Works room sprays, currently 2 for $16. My favorite is Laundry Day Concentrated Room Spray, a clean and neutral scent that doesn’t overwhelm the senses. “A lovely & fresh scent that permeates whatever area you spray,” a shopper says.

6 Mini & Travel Size Are Buy 3, Get 1 Free

There are also mini versions of your favorite on sale. Mini & Travel Size are Buy 3, Get 1 Free, including Strawberry Pound Cake Hand Cream. “Great product convenience size and smells wonderful,” a shopper writes. “Smells great, just like strawberry shortcake, and goes on smooth and buttery, not greasy,” another adds.

7 PocketBac Sanitizers Are 6 For $10

And, now is the time to stock up on the popular PocketBac Sanitizers, 6 for $10. I am going to get all the Disney Princess scents, including Life’s a Fairytale PocketBac Hand Sanitizer. “This hand sanitizer smells and feels like magic!” one shopper exclaims.