7 Best New Bath and Body Works Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

These new Bath & Body Works finds are selling fast.

Spring is springing ahead at Bath & Body Works! Not even two months into the year, and the iconic mall store has already dropped so many new products that are becoming instant favorites with shoppers. From the new Disney Princess line to Easter and more warm-weather-inspired scents, I am loving everything the brand has going on right now. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best Bath & Body Works finds flying off shelves this week.

1 Tutti Frutti Candy Candle

I love anything that smells like candy. This Tutti Frutti Candy Single Wick Candle just landed on the website and shoppers are already obsessed. “Tutti Frutti candle is not only super cute packaging but also the SMELL is wonderful! It’s like a sweet fruitty candy. The lid has a swirly pink on white with glitter. I redeemed for a free reward and even the lady at checkout was shocked it came up for free cus of the fancy lid! It’s beautiful decor and a lovely smell!” one writes.

2 A Candle That Smells Like Easter Morning

There are so many Easter-inspired items coming. This Easter Morning Mimosa 3-Wick Candle is one of them. Not only is it decorated with a sweet little chick, but it is also inspired by the smell of Easter morning with fragrance notes of fresh orange juice, sparkling bubbles, and strawberry garnish.

3 And, a Candle From the New Disney Princess Collection

The new Disney Princess collection has been a wild success. One of the scents is Life’s a Fairytale. The non-specific princess scent features a “blend of charming berries, whimsical floral notes, and the warmth of kingdom woods captures the promise of happily ever after.”

4 Mulan Fragrance Mist

Mulan is another scent that comes in various forms, including a fragrance mist. “Magnolia blossom and radiant apricot meet the freshness of fierce waters,” is what to expect. “Bold yet graceful, this scent reflects Mulan’s spirit of courage, passion and determination.”

5 And, Rapunzel Products Too

The Rapunzel fragrance mist is also featured in the collection and fans are loving it. “Glowing sundrop flowers and rich nectar wrapped in golden musk evoke Rapunzel’s vibrant and optimistic personality,” the brand writes.

6 Snow White Lotion

Snow White comes in various products, including a body lotion. “Mystic red apple and ripened fruits set against a backdrop of enchanted woods create a fragrance as charming and whimsical as Snow White herself,” says the brand.

7 Pink Pineapple Sunrise Hand Soap

It might be difficult and expensive to find a pink pineapple, but you can enjoy the scent all day long with Bath & Body Works. The Pink Pineapple Sunrise Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap instantly transports shoppers to the island. “Great tropical fragrance. I love this scent in the spring and summer,” one writes.