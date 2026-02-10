These Bath & Body Works deals are live now and worth stocking up on.

Attention Bath & Body Works shoppers! Ahead of the President’s Day weekend, there are some amazing sales at the mall store and on the website. Most of the deals run through February 11, meaning you should place your order ASAP. And, most of the newest products are part of the promos. What should you shop for today? Here are the 6 best Bath & Body Works special offers this week.

1 Full Size Body, Skin, and Haircare: Buy 3, Get 3

From now until February 11th, get all your favorite full-size body, skin, and hair care items at major sale prices. As part of the Mix & Match deal, buy 3 and get 3 free. Or, if you buy 2, get 1 free. This deal is available online or in stores.

2 Wallflowers: $3.95

If you are a fan of Wallflowers, the home fragrance line at Bath & Body Works, now is the time to stock up. All Wallflowers refills are $3.95, down from the regular price of $7.95. This includes new fragrances like Spring Apple, Melon Slice, and Beach Blanket.

3 Hand Soaps: 5 for $27

Now is the time to stock up on Bath & Body Works’ popular hand soaps and buy them as gifts for everyone you know! Right now, get all your favorites at the lowest price: five for $27, or just over $5 each. This includes Champagne Toast, Sunwashed Santal, and Cucumber & Lily.

4 PocketBac Sanitizers: 6 for $10

The hand sanitizer craze is still going strong. Bath & Body Works’ version of Touchland, PocketBac Sanitizers, offers more value compared to the Sephora find. Right now, they are extra cheap. Get any six fragrances for just $10.

5 Single Wick Candles: 2 for $20

I am obsessed with Bath & Body Works candles. Right now, the single-wick version is on sale, as part of a “mix and match” two-for-$20 deal. This includes new spring scents and Valentine’s Day favorites.

6 Room Sprays: 2 for $16

If you prefer room sprays over candles, those are on sale at Bath & Body Works, too! Get two room sprays or mists for $16 in your choice of scents. Lots of shoppers recommend Clean House Vibes Luxe Cotton.”My favorite fragrance! It smels so fresh and clean!” one writes. “Love the scent. It’s very clean and lasting,” adds another. “This is my everyday, all-day go-to. It gives that fresh, just-cleaned, airy cotton scent that instantly makes the whole space feel calm, elevated, and put together. One or two sprays is more than enough, and the scent lingers beautifully without being overpowering. Perfect for mornings, daily resets, and anytime guests are coming over,” a third says.