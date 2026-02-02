These Bath & Body Works fragrances smell like high-end perfumes.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bath & Body Works has amassed a cult following, from kids and tweens up to senior citizens. The mall shop has been around for several decades, with many of us growing up on its nostalgia-inducing scents. While some are truly one-of-a-kind, the brand is also famous for duping super pricey designer and artisan perfumes and selling them for under $20. What are the best, bougiest fragrances you can buy? Here are 9 Bath & Body Works fragrances shoppers say smell expensive.

1 Love Unleashed Smells Like Killian’s Love Don’t Be Shy, Which Sells for Over $200

I am going to start with the Everyday Luxuries line, which is unofficially the dupe collection at Bath & Body Works. According to shoppers, Love Unleashed Fine Fragrance Mist is a less expensive dupe of Killian’s Love Don’t Be Shy. “This is an amazing dupe of Love Don’t Be Shy. It lasts a really long time on my skin, and I love having the lotion and spray to layer with the actual perfume. This one really brings out the marshmallow, which, to me, is the start of the show here. The packaging for the new EDLs is GORGEOUS, also. Love the holographic kinda lavender color of this one,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 5 Best Bath & Body Works Men’s Items Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

2 Always Fleur Smells Like a Popular Dior

Another popular dupe? Always Fleur Fine Fragrance Mist is basically Dior’s J’adore for less. “Smells sweet and sexy but is light and not overbearing,” writes a shopper. “It smells like Jadore Absolu. Excellent fixative,” another adds.

3 Eau De Coconut Smells Like a Popular Nest Fragrance

Eau De Coconut Fine Fragrance Mist is another best-seller that shoppers regularly compare to Nest New York’s Balinese Coconut. Many people consider it a great layering fragrance. “The Best Fragrance mist that I’ve smelled in a while! It pairs well with my YSL Vanilla Libre Perfume. Omg, chefs kiss!” writes one. “So light and smells so good,” adds another.

4 Salted Shorlines Smells Like Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt

If you like Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt, you will love Salted Shorelines Fine Fragrance Mist. “I can’t get enough of this. Bought 3 bottles. Very sensual and gentle,” writes a shopper. “Need more products in this sent! Smells like an expensive brand!” adds another.

5 Hello Happiness Smells Like Clinique Happy

Clinique Happy is such an iconic scent. But according to shoppers, Hello Happiness Fine Fragrance Mist smells almost identical and maybe even better. “I looked up citrus scents and this popped up. Low and behold I had no idea that I’d be getting my new favorite scent!!! Yum yum!” writes a shopper. “Smells like another brand’s Happy scent if you get my drift. Very nice!” adds another.

6 Pink Obsessed Smells Like Valentino Donna Born in Roma

Pink Obsessed Fine Fragrance Mist is a cheaper alternative to Valentino Donna Born In Roma. Many shoppers maintain it is the brand’s best fragrance. One says it is a “great dupe for Valentino, but with a much better price,” while another adds that it smells “divine. One of my favorite scents so far. It’s warm, rich, rosy and cozy. 10/10.”

7 Infinite Radiance Smells Like Valaya

Infinite Radiance Fine Fragrance Mist smells like the insanely expensive Valaya by Parfums de Marly. “I love Parfums de Marly Valaya and this one hits the same sweet spot. It doesn’t disappoint,” a shopper writes.

8 Covered in Roses Smells Like Delina

I was recently gifted a bottle of Covered In Roses Eau De Parfum, part of the Valentine’s Day-inspired rose collection. I was pleasantly surprised by how amazing the perfume smelled and the elegant bottle, just $59.95. According to shoppers, the high-end-smelling fragrance is a dupe of Parfums de Marly Delina, which retails for a jaw-dropping $410 per bottle.

RELATED: 7 Best Bath & Body Works Lotions I Bought This Month.

9 Heirloom Rose Smells Like a Bouquet of Roses

Heirloom Rose Eau De Parfum is a new fragrance in the rose collection, essentially a bouquet of roses bottled. “Fantastic! Smells just like a rose from the garden. The best rose fragrance available,” one shopper agrees. “Beautiful fragrance. Very elegant,” adds another.