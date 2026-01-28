Bath & Body Works Shoppers Are Obsessed With This New “Fresh and Clean” Scent

Shoppers say Morning Rainstorm smells like a soft spring rain with citrus, floral, and clean-air notes.

If you haven’t been to Bath & Body Works lately, you are missing out. The popular-for-decades mall store recently dropped a bunch of new spring collections, inspired by the changing season. One of the collections, Spring Revival, is introducing a few new fragrances and bringing back a classic. One of the newest fragrances that shoppers are obsessing over? Morning Rainstorm is a “fresh and clean” scent with many fans claiming it is their “new favorite smell.”

The new home fragrance scent is available in a Foaming Hand Soap, 3-Wick Candle, and Room Spray, and was formulated to emulate the “refreshing, bright and breezy” sensation of a spring rain with fragrance notes of “dewy raindrops softly fall as citrus rays of sunshine peek through fluffy clouds.”

Shoppers are already buying it in bulk, with many noting it isn’t overwhelming like some of the other Bath & Body Works fragrances. “Beautiful scent. Light and refreshing this is a great scent for your bedroom or Florida room. It smells like the outdoors coming in. Absolutely love it,” one writes about the candle. “I love it!! It’s my new favorite smell!!! Looking forward to going back and get more,” another adds. “This candle has such a soft clean aromatic scent that makes the house feel so inviting. Definitely gives off snuggle vibes!!” another says.

The handsoap is also a hit. “I love the smell! Makes me want to wash my hands more,” one shopper notes. “Bought to use in bedroom bathroom, husband love this and I do too. It smells like soft rain with a salty citrus feeling. Hands smell great! Fresh and clean. Packaging is pretty too,” another adds.

The room spray is also getting praise, with shoppers saying that a little goes a long way. “Morning Rainstorm is a beautiful scent and lingers for hours! Wow this is my too 3 favorite smells! Well done BBW,” one writes. “I love to wake up to spray some morning rain room spray , this fresh scent has a hint of earthy smell of rain with citrus and floral scent,” another has.

There is one complaint that shoppers are pretty unanimous about: they wish it were available in more options, including body wash, body lotion, and fine fragrance mist.

It’s starting to look like a big year for the brand. It has already dropped a lot of new fragrances, including several rose scents for Valentine’s Day, five new Everyday Luxuries collection scents, three musks, Garden Party, inspired by an outdoor cocktail soirée with fresh new fragrances like Blueberry Bellini, Strawberry Kiwi, and more, and the Spring Seaside collection, with new Shoreline Hydrangea, Strawberry Peach Sunset, and more.