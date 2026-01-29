7 Best Bath & Body Works Buys Hitting the 75% Off Sale

Shoppers share the best Bath & Body Works deals hitting the 75% off sale right now.

Bath & Body Works is bringing it this year. In addition to launching several new fragrance collections and bringing back fan-favorite scents, the mall beauty and body care store is running major sales. Currently, there are tons of products on sale for over 75 percent off, and not just holiday and Christmas-specific items. What should you shop for to get the best savings? Here are 7 Bath & Body Works buys on sale for 75% off this week.

1 A “Divine” Vanilla and Lavender Lotion

Bath & Body Works is legendary for its vanilla fragrances, and Vanilla Ease Body Lotion is a great one, a blend of lavender blossoms, creamy vanilla, and soft cedarwood. One shopper calls it “divine,” while another calls it “sweet-smelling.” Get it for just $4.23, 75 off the original price of $16.95.

2 A “Fresher” Watermelon Mojito Lotion

The brand is also famous for its fruity fragrances. Watermelon Mojito Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is also $4.23. Order it now, because shoppers are stocking up for summer. “I love this cream, it’s one of the best by BBWs, it should be always available!” one writes. “The fresher scent ever. I didn’t think I would like watermelon scents but it smells so clean and fresh, which is right up my alley. Reminds me a bit to the cucumber melon mist. Both so refreshing smelling,” says another.

3 A Sunscreen That “Doesn’t Smell Like Sunscreen”

Stock up on sunscreen before spring break! There are a few on sale at Bath & Body Works, including Tahiti Isle SPF 30 Spray. Get it for $4.98 instead of $19.95. “Smells great,” one shopper says. “Wanted a spray sunscreen that doesn’t smell like sunscreen. This is exactly that!”

4 A “Refreshing” and “Addictive” Winter Candle

If you don’t take advantage of the deal on the Let it Snow 3-Wick Candle, now $10.99 down from $27.95, you will have to wait until next year. The “refreshing” and “addictive” scent is a “fresh type of scent with a twist,” according to shoppers.

5 A “Demure” Seasonal Fragrance

Many of the A Toast to You products are gone until next year, if we are lucky, but there are still a few on major sale. A Toast To YouFine Fragrance Mist is $4.73 and A Toast To YouBody Lotion is $4.23. “Not too strong of a fragrance —just right!” one shopper says. “Very demure smell, more of a deep smell than light. Would wear on a date night,” another adds.

6 A “Hard to Find” Favorite

If you are a fan of Gingham Fresh, order Gingham Fresh By Bath & Body Works Fine Fragrance Mist, $4.73, in mass quantities. “I absolutely love this scent!! So light and fresh smelling that I can wear it every day without it being over powering. Sad this is so hard to find now,” writes a shopper.

7 A “Men’s Favorite” Body Cream

Distiller’s Gin Ultimate Hydration Body Cream, $4.73, is a great find for men. “I purchased the body cream online not knowing what to expect. I wish I had bought more during the sale because I was completely blown away by the amazing fragrance. It’s definitely my new men’s favorite,” writes a shopper.