Bath & Body Works Just Quietly Brought Back a Favorite Fruity Scent

Bath & Body Works quietly revived Strawberry Pound Cake and Sweetheart Cherry.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Everyone has their favorite Bath & Body Works scents. Mine will always be Plumeria and Cucumber Melon, as they literally transport me back to the Valley River Center in Eugene, Oregon, circa 1995. While BBW doesn’t carry every one of its customer-favorite scents year-round, the nostalgia-sparking mall store does a good job of bringing back popular products every so often. Recently, the company announced the return of a few fruity fragrances, including a beloved gourmand scent that typically appears around Valentine’s Day. Welcome back, Bath & Body Works Strawberry Pound Cake and Sweetheart Cherry.

Last month, Bath & Body Works told me that Strawberry Pound Cake, one of the brand’s “most requested” fragrances, was coming back in many forms, including a Fine Fragrance Mist, Body Wash, Body Cream, Body Lotion, Candles, Wallflower fragrance, and hand sanitizer.

Shoppers immediately reacted, sharing their joy on Instagram and Reddit. “My absolute favorite! I’m obsessed with Strawberry Pound Cake! I stay stocked up because I love how it smells,” one Redditor exclaimed in a post. “This lotion always gets me so many compliments and seems to make men crazed lol. My male coworkers love asking me for some too, they don’t care how girly it smells, they just love the scent 🤣 I layer mine with body sprays that aren’t B&BW and the sweet smell of the lotion compliments pretty much anything you want to layer it with!” another added. “It is always around for a reason. I think it’s a guilty pleasure for many, so delicious!” a third wrote.

“Wonderfully sweet and long lasting fragrance. I adore this body spray. I get tons of compliments on how sweet and good I smell and even my spouse said i smell like he could eat me. It’s definitely an amazing body spray,” a shopper writes about the mist.

“Smells like strawberry cake,” a shopper adds about the lotion. “The smell is amazing! So sweet and intoxicating! As with all BBW lotions it really moisturizes,” another adds.

The candle is also a hit with shoppers. “This is the BEST smelling candle I’ve EVER smelled. I will 1000% be buying many more!” one writes. “This is my favorite fragrance by far!! As soon as I light it it fills the whole house with an amazing aroma. When I put on the lotion it catches others attention! Thanks for an amazing aroma!!’ another writes.

Right now, many of the products are part of Bath & Body Works’ “mix and match” deals. For example, get two single-wick candles for $20 or buy three, get one free with the fragrance mists.