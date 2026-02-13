These 11 Bath & Body Works new arrivals are already selling fast.

At the start of the year Bath & Body Works revealed that there would be some major changes going forward in 2026, including new product lines, fragrances, and collaborations. Well, the mall bath and beauty store hasn’t wasted any time. It’s only halfway into the second month of the year, and there are already so many exciting new products hitting the store’s shelves and website. What should you shop for in the new arrivals section? Here are the 11 best Bath & Body Works new arrivals this month.

1 Disney Princess “Life’s a Fairytale” Candle

The new Disney Princess collection hit stores on February 12. The first fragrance is Life’s a Fairytale, which comes in candle form. The non-specific princess scent features a “blend of charming berries, whimsical floral notes, and the warmth of kingdom woods captures the promise of happily ever after.”

2 Mulan Fragrance Mist

Next up: Mulan, available in various forms, including a fragrance mist. “Magnolia blossom and radiant apricot meet the freshness of fierce waters,” is what to expect. “Bold yet graceful, this scent reflects Mulan’s spirit of courage, passion and determination.”

3 Snow White Lotion

Snow White is another fragrance in the collection, which comes in various products, including a body lotion. “Mystic red apple and ripened fruits set against a backdrop of enchanted woods create a fragrance as charming and whimsical as Snow White herself,” says the brand.

4 Aurora Body Wash

Aurora, aka Sleeping Beauty, is another item in the collection. “Soft rose petals and sandalwood, finished with a touch of sparkling fairy dust offer a dreamy balance of floral and gourmand notes inspired by Aurora’s graceful, playful and optimistic nature,” the brand says.

5 Rapunzel Fragrance Mist

Rapunzel fragrance mist is also featured in the collection. “Glowing sundrop flowers and rich nectar wrapped in golden musk evoke Rapunzel’s vibrant and optimistic personality,” the brand writes.

6 Disney Princess Royal Lamp

The Disney Princess Royal Lamp is a great gift for any candle lover. It houses one of the brand’s 3-wick candles and offers a royal touch. Get it for $34.95.

7 The Disney Princess Mini Sampler Set

Try all the new fragrances with the Disney Princess 7-piece Mini Fine Fragrance Mist Sampler, $54.95. The collectible gift set already sold out online, but you may be able to find it in a store.

8 Morning Rainstorm

Morning Rainstorm is a “fresh and clean” scent, with many fans calling it their “new favorite smell.” The new home fragrance scent is available in a Foaming Hand Soap, 3-Wick Candle, and Room Spray and was formulated to evoke the “refreshing, bright and breezy” sensation of spring rain, with fragrance notes of “dewy raindrops softly fall as citrus rays of sunshine peek through fluffy clouds.”

9 Strawberry Pound Cake

Strawberry Pound Cake, one of the brand’s “most requested” fragrances, recently returned as a Fine Fragrance Mist, Body Wash, Body Cream, Body Lotion, Candles, Wallflower fragrance, and hand sanitizer. Shoppers immediately reacted, sharing their joy on Instagram and Reddit. “My absolute favorite! I’m obsessed with Strawberry Pound Cake! I stay stocked up because I love how it smells,” a Redditor exclaimed in a post. “This lotion always gets me so many compliments and seems to make men crazed lol. My male coworkers love asking me for some too, they don’t care how girly it smells, they just love the scent 🤣 I layer mine with body sprays that aren’t B&BW and the sweet smell of the lotion compliments pretty much anything you want to layer it with!” another added.

10 Warm Musk

Three new musks are available in stores in response to demand for skin-adaptive scents. “Bath & Body Works will be introducing three modern musk profiles: Fruity, Fresh, and Warm, with each designed to wear uniquely on the customer and available in full body care and fragrance formats,” the brand announced. One of my favorites is Warm Musk. “So Sexy and Sensual!! I feel so powerful with this scent on!! It smells sooo good!! If you can’t stand vanilla, stay away from this one because it’s nothing but vanilla and amber!! MY GOODNESS!!! I can’t stop smelling myself. I will definitely have to stock up on this one. I think it has the most longevity out of all of the three musk scents. It’s a perfect date night. Ladies, put this one on for Valentine’s Day shenanigans!” a shopper states.

11 And, the New Everyday Luxuries

The Everyday Luxuries collection also dropped five new luxury-inspired scents designed for layering and personalization, tapping directly into social-driven fragrance discovery and the ongoing “affordable luxury” trend. One of my favorites? Love Unleashed. “I am obssessed. I have the body lotion as well and it smells like Kilian’s Love Don’t be Shy. So beautiful and feminine. Glad I purchased,” says a shopper.