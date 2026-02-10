 Skip to content

11 Best Bath & Body Works Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
February 10, 2026
Fact-Checked
Including candles, body lotion, perfume, and more.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
February 10, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

This Saturday is Valentine’s Day. So consider this your final reminder to book those last-minute dinner reservations and snag a thoughtful gift for your loved one. If you’re struggling in the present department, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a handful of sugary, fragrant items from Bath & Body Works—including hand creams, fancy perfumes, bath products, and, of course, candles. Bath & Body Works’ Valentine’s Day collection is bound to sell out, so act quickly! Here are the 11 best Bath & Body Works gift ideas for V-Day.

RELATED: 10 Best New Walmart Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $10.

1
Always Fleur Fragrance Mist

Always Fleur Fragrance Mist
Bath & Body Works

B&BW describes the Always Fleur Fragrance Mist ($19) as “playful, elegant, and unexpected.” It has notes of pear, rose petals, and cedar musk—A.K.A., the perfect balance of floral and earthy.

2
Strawberry Pound Cake PocketBac Hand Sanitizer

Strawberry Pound Cake PocketBac Hand Sanitizer
Bath & Body Works

Snag this Strawberry Pound Cake PocketBac Hand Sanitizer for just $2! It’s a great last-minute addition for a gift basket that needs an extra something.

Shoppers assure the strawberry scent is “not too strong,” and the sanitizer has “no sticky feeling afterward.”

3
C.O. Bigelow Lip Routine

C.O. Bigelow Lip Routine
Bath & Body Works

The C.O. Bigelow Lip Routine ($20) features a mini trio of mentha lip gloss, nighttime lip balm, and shimmer pink lip gloss. And it comes in a cute heart-shaped pouch, so you don’t need a gift bag either!

4
Violets Are Blue 3-Wick Candle

Violets Are Blue 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works

A fun twist on the Roses Are Red poem trend, this Violets Are Blue 3-Wick Candle ($25) is just what your sweetheart wants this Valentine’s Day (on top of a bouquet of red roses!). It has a floral base with notes of sugared berries and soft musk.

RELATED: 10 Best Victoria’s Secret Valentine’s Day Gifts.

5
Sweetheart Cherry Body Lotion

Sweetheart Cherry Body Lotion
Bath & Body Works

Made from shea butter and coconut oil, this Sweetheart Cherry Body Lotion ($16) is a dermatologist-approved formula that guarantees up to 48 hours of hydration, which is arguably the best V-Day gift of all with the cold, dry weather we’ve been having!

6
Mahogany Teakwood Mini Gift Set

Mahogany Teakwood Mini Gift Set
Bath & Body Works

If you’re shopping for your man, this Mahogany Teakwood Mini Gift Set ($16) is a solid option. The woodsy-scented, travel-size set comes with a hydrating body cream, cologne mist, and hand sanitizer.

7
Covered in Roses Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap

Covered in Roses Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap
Bath & Body Works

The Covered in Roses Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap ($8) is packed with vitamin E, shea extract, and aloe for ultimate hydration.

“This is a romantic, strong rose floral [scent] that leaves my hands smelling just as lovely,” says one shopper.

8
Maroon Glass Candle Pedestal

Maroon Glass Candle Pedestal
Bath & Body Works

Looking for an easy gift idea? Grab one of B&BW’s romance-inspired three-wick candles and pair it with this gorgeous Maroon Glass Candle Pedestal ($25)—and some chocolates, of course!

RELATED: 11 Best IKEA Valentine’s Day Finds Selling Out Fast.

9
Sweetheart Cherry Gift Set

Sweetheart Cherry Gift Set
Bath & Body Works

This Sweetheart Cherry Gift Set ($40) features four full-size products: Body wash, fragrance mist, body lotion, and hand cream. The Sweetheart Cherry fragrance is made up of wild cherries, slightly salty pistachios, and whipped vanilla.

10
Love Unleashed Ultimate Hydration Body Cream

Love Unleashed Ultimate Hydration Body Cream
Bath & Body Works

A sweet and spicy combo, this Love Unleashed Ultimate Hydration Body Cream ($19) is infused with notes of sugared pink pepper, warm neroli, and whipped marshmallow. The body cream is thicker than lotion with extra hydration properties thanks to its hyaluronic acid base.

11
Covered in Roses Eau De Parfum

Covered in Roses Eau De Parfum
Bath & Body Works

What’s more romantic than perfume? B&BW’s Covered in Roses Eau De Parfum ($60) is layered with a fragrance trio of ruby berries, sugared rosebuds, and blush amber.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under
 •

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family