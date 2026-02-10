11 Best Bath & Body Works Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts

Including candles, body lotion, perfume, and more.

This Saturday is Valentine’s Day. So consider this your final reminder to book those last-minute dinner reservations and snag a thoughtful gift for your loved one. If you’re struggling in the present department, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a handful of sugary, fragrant items from Bath & Body Works—including hand creams, fancy perfumes, bath products, and, of course, candles. Bath & Body Works’ Valentine’s Day collection is bound to sell out, so act quickly! Here are the 11 best Bath & Body Works gift ideas for V-Day.

1 Always Fleur Fragrance Mist

B&BW describes the Always Fleur Fragrance Mist ($19) as “playful, elegant, and unexpected.” It has notes of pear, rose petals, and cedar musk—A.K.A., the perfect balance of floral and earthy.

2 Strawberry Pound Cake PocketBac Hand Sanitizer

Snag this Strawberry Pound Cake PocketBac Hand Sanitizer for just $2! It’s a great last-minute addition for a gift basket that needs an extra something.

Shoppers assure the strawberry scent is “not too strong,” and the sanitizer has “no sticky feeling afterward.”

3 C.O. Bigelow Lip Routine

The C.O. Bigelow Lip Routine ($20) features a mini trio of mentha lip gloss, nighttime lip balm, and shimmer pink lip gloss. And it comes in a cute heart-shaped pouch, so you don’t need a gift bag either!

4 Violets Are Blue 3-Wick Candle

A fun twist on the Roses Are Red poem trend, this Violets Are Blue 3-Wick Candle ($25) is just what your sweetheart wants this Valentine’s Day (on top of a bouquet of red roses!). It has a floral base with notes of sugared berries and soft musk.

5 Sweetheart Cherry Body Lotion

Made from shea butter and coconut oil, this Sweetheart Cherry Body Lotion ($16) is a dermatologist-approved formula that guarantees up to 48 hours of hydration, which is arguably the best V-Day gift of all with the cold, dry weather we’ve been having!

6 Mahogany Teakwood Mini Gift Set

If you’re shopping for your man, this Mahogany Teakwood Mini Gift Set ($16) is a solid option. The woodsy-scented, travel-size set comes with a hydrating body cream, cologne mist, and hand sanitizer.

7 Covered in Roses Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap

The Covered in Roses Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap ($8) is packed with vitamin E, shea extract, and aloe for ultimate hydration.

“This is a romantic, strong rose floral [scent] that leaves my hands smelling just as lovely,” says one shopper.

8 Maroon Glass Candle Pedestal

Looking for an easy gift idea? Grab one of B&BW’s romance-inspired three-wick candles and pair it with this gorgeous Maroon Glass Candle Pedestal ($25)—and some chocolates, of course!

9 Sweetheart Cherry Gift Set

This Sweetheart Cherry Gift Set ($40) features four full-size products: Body wash, fragrance mist, body lotion, and hand cream. The Sweetheart Cherry fragrance is made up of wild cherries, slightly salty pistachios, and whipped vanilla.

10 Love Unleashed Ultimate Hydration Body Cream

A sweet and spicy combo, this Love Unleashed Ultimate Hydration Body Cream ($19) is infused with notes of sugared pink pepper, warm neroli, and whipped marshmallow. The body cream is thicker than lotion with extra hydration properties thanks to its hyaluronic acid base.

11 Covered in Roses Eau De Parfum

What’s more romantic than perfume? B&BW’s Covered in Roses Eau De Parfum ($60) is layered with a fragrance trio of ruby berries, sugared rosebuds, and blush amber.