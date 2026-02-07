11 Best IKEA Valentine’s Day Finds Selling Out Fast This Week
Brainstorming your Galentine’s Day tablescape? Looking for something special to add to your Valentine’s gift basket? Fortunately, you don’t have to search high and low for a good Valentine’s Day deal at IKEA. The retailer has red and pink decor, gift finds, and cozy essentials that will make your V-Day that much sweeter. Shop the 11 best Valentine’s Day finds at IKEA, with prices starting at just $1.
RELATED: 10 Best New Walmart Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $10.
1
Red Heart Cushion
This Red Heart Cushion ($13) feels like a warm hug.
“I got one of these for my daughter years ago, so now everyone will get a ‘Heart Hug’ from Grandma. It’s very well made, bright and full of joy,” shared one shopper.
2
Glass Candle Holders
Made from durable glass, this Candle Dish ($1) and Tealight Holder ($1) create a cozy ambiance and are a fun alternative to hurricane vases or taper holders.
3
Pink Tufted Cushion
Style this Pink Tufted Cushion ($15) as a backrest or seat pillow. Its velvety texture and plush filling make it the perfect cozy companion.
4
LED Heart-Shaped Wall Lamp
Add a pop of color (and warmth!) to your children’s room with this LED Heart-Shaped Wall Lamp ($20), which would also look cute in a home office or powder room. It’s equipped with a convenient on/off rotary switch.
RELATED: 11 Best New Dillard’s Valentine’s Day Finds.
5
Pink Heart Area Rug
This Pink Heart Area Rug ($60) is made from durable, stain-resistant fibers that also reduce noise—smart for kid playrooms and blocking out heavy footsteps/click-clacking heels. Turn the rug over, and you’ll find a rubber backing for extra stability.
6
Twin Heart Duvet & Pillowcase Set
Your bebe will sleep peacefully at night tucked into this Twin Heart Duvet & Pillowcase Set ($30). It’s made from soft, breathable cotton and has a lightweight 122-thread count. Choose from two colors: Pink Hearts or Red Hearts.
7
Pink Pots
Display your Valentine’s Day bouquet in this beautiful Pink Ribbed Vase ($20), or give your succulent or house plant a pastel makeover with this gorgeous Pink Ribbed Planter ($9).
8
Artificial Floral Bouquet
On second thought, skip the trip to the florist and pick up this Pink & White Artificial Floral Bouquet ($25) or Dark Pink Artificial Floral Bouquet ($20) instead. They’re long-lasting and require no maintenance.
RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Valentine’s Finds.
9
Pink LED String Lights
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, these LED String Lights ($12) feature mini pink lanterns that cast a warm glow. Best of all, they’re battery-operated, so you don’t have to fuss over a wall outlet or pesky cord.
10
Pink Taper Candles
All your Galentine’s Day tablescape is missing are these on-theme, unscented Pink Taper Candles. Snag an eight-pack for just $7.
111
Light Pink Spiral Metal Vase
You won’t find a more unique flower vase than this funky Light Pink Spiral Metal Vase ($40), which is a certified conversation stopper.