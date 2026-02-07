11 Best IKEA Valentine’s Day Finds Selling Out Fast This Week

Prices start at just $1 for these lovely items.

Brainstorming your Galentine’s Day tablescape? Looking for something special to add to your Valentine’s gift basket? Fortunately, you don’t have to search high and low for a good Valentine’s Day deal at IKEA. The retailer has red and pink decor, gift finds, and cozy essentials that will make your V-Day that much sweeter. Shop the 11 best Valentine’s Day finds at IKEA, with prices starting at just $1.

1 Red Heart Cushion

This Red Heart Cushion ($13) feels like a warm hug.

“I got one of these for my daughter years ago, so now everyone will get a ‘Heart Hug’ from Grandma. It’s very well made, bright and full of joy,” shared one shopper.

2 Glass Candle Holders

Made from durable glass, this Candle Dish ($1) and Tealight Holder ($1) create a cozy ambiance and are a fun alternative to hurricane vases or taper holders.

3 Pink Tufted Cushion

Style this Pink Tufted Cushion ($15) as a backrest or seat pillow. Its velvety texture and plush filling make it the perfect cozy companion.

4 LED Heart-Shaped Wall Lamp

Add a pop of color (and warmth!) to your children’s room with this LED Heart-Shaped Wall Lamp ($20), which would also look cute in a home office or powder room. It’s equipped with a convenient on/off rotary switch.

5 Pink Heart Area Rug

This Pink Heart Area Rug ($60) is made from durable, stain-resistant fibers that also reduce noise—smart for kid playrooms and blocking out heavy footsteps/click-clacking heels. Turn the rug over, and you’ll find a rubber backing for extra stability.

6 Twin Heart Duvet & Pillowcase Set

Your bebe will sleep peacefully at night tucked into this Twin Heart Duvet & Pillowcase Set ($30). It’s made from soft, breathable cotton and has a lightweight 122-thread count. Choose from two colors: Pink Hearts or Red Hearts.

7 Pink Pots

Display your Valentine’s Day bouquet in this beautiful Pink Ribbed Vase ($20), or give your succulent or house plant a pastel makeover with this gorgeous Pink Ribbed Planter ($9).

8 Artificial Floral Bouquet

On second thought, skip the trip to the florist and pick up this Pink & White Artificial Floral Bouquet ($25) or Dark Pink Artificial Floral Bouquet ($20) instead. They’re long-lasting and require no maintenance.

9 Pink LED String Lights

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, these LED String Lights ($12) feature mini pink lanterns that cast a warm glow. Best of all, they’re battery-operated, so you don’t have to fuss over a wall outlet or pesky cord.

10 Pink Taper Candles

All your Galentine’s Day tablescape is missing are these on-theme, unscented Pink Taper Candles. Snag an eight-pack for just $7.

111 Light Pink Spiral Metal Vase

You won’t find a more unique flower vase than this funky Light Pink Spiral Metal Vase ($40), which is a certified conversation stopper.