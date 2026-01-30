Shop heart-themed bedding, cookware, and decor.

Somehow it’s already February, which means Cupid’s Day is right around the corner—consider this your friendly reminder to book those dinner reservations now! If your home is feeling dreary without its Christmas decorations, we found the next big thing: Heart-shaped cookware and decor, red and pink bed linens, and more lovey-dovey goodies. So, let’s get to it! Here are the 11 best new Dillard’s Valentine’s Day finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Rifle Paper Co. Juliet Porcelain Vase

Stylishly display your Valentine’s Day bouquet in this gorgeous Rifle Paper Co. Juliet Porcelain Vase ($45). The durable ceramic structure is waterproof and is more luxe-looking than glass or clay.

2 Lenox Snoopy Valentine’s Day Porcelain Mug Set

This Lenox Snoopy Valentine’s Day Porcelain Mug Set ($40) includes four mugs with assorted Snoopy and Woodstock illustrations accentuated with gold trim.

3 Le Creuset Heart-Shaped Cookware

Le Creuset is known for its high-quality cookware, which customers rank high in heat retention, versatility, and durability (no, seriously, these pieces are indestructible). The brand just dropped its Valentine’s Day collection, featuring this Heart-Shaped Cast Iron Skillet ($180) and Heart-Shaped Cast Iron Cocotte ($175), the latter of which is best used for baking desserts, casseroles, and breads.

4 Mud Pie Marble Heart Coasters

Rest your new Snoopy coffee mug on one of these Mud Pie Marble Heart Coasters ($22 per set of four), which are outfitted in gold edges.

5 Slip Pure Silk Valentine’s Day-Themed Pillowcases

Decorate your bedroom for Valentine’s Day with these themed pillowcases from Slip. Made from 100 percent mulberry silk, they’re machine washable and help combat fine lines, wrinkles, and other signs of aging.

6 Kate Spade Cocktail Glasses

You might think of handbags and jewelry at the mention of Kate Spade, but the iconic brand also sells chic cocktail glasses. I’m eyeing these Short Wine Glasses, Stemmed Wine Glasses, and Coupe Glasses from its It’s Raining Confetti novelty collection. A set of four retails for $55.

7 Godinger Amore Crystal Heart Decanter

Typically used for whiskey and wine, this Godinger Amore Crystal Heart Decanter ($40) can also be the vessel for your Galentine’s Day party punch.

8 Kate Spade Sateen Ruffle Reversible Comforter Mini Set

Shoppers say this Kate Spade Sateen Ruffle Reversible Comforter Mini Set (starting at $200) “completely transformed my bedroom,” and it has a “soft, smooth texture that feels luxurious against the skin.” The set comes in full, queen, and king bed sizes.

9 Kate Spade Heart-Shaped Decorative Dish Set

This Kate Spade Heart-Shaped Decorative Dish Set ($68) includes an assorted trio of porcelain trinkets in various sizes and designs for displaying and storing jewelry.

10 Laura Ashley Scallop Dollop Print Percale Sheet Set

This Laura Ashley Scallop Dollop Print Percale Sheet Set (starting at $50) is made from 200-thread count cotton and comes in bed sizes Twin–King.

11 Sugarfina Rochers Parisian Chocolate Box

Calling all sweet tooths! Sample milk hazelnut praline, dark hazelnut praline, and white almond praline chocolates in this Sugarfina Rochers Parisian Chocolate Box ($36).