10 Best Victoria’s Secret Valentine’s Day Gifts Hitting Shelves This January

Shop PJ sets, candles, and beauty products.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Victoria’s Secret is taking Valentine’s Day back this year after V-Day 2025’s inventory faux pas. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, chief financial and operating officer Scott Sekella said the company is “ready to capture” big sale numbers on Feb. 14th with “better execution” strategies, including more in-stock merchandise. The push comes on the heels of a successful VS Fashion Show relaunch, which led to the company’s highest quarterly sales growth since 2021.

Although primarily known as a lingerie retailer, Victoria’s Secret isn’t solely relying on intimates to fuel sales this Valentine’s Day, either. The company also sells an impressive selection of cozy sleepwear, fragrances, makeup, and accessories, including tote bags. Keep reading to shop the 10 best Victoria’s Secret Valentine’s Day gifts hitting shelves this month.

RELATED: 5 Bath & Body Works Luxury Perfume Dupes.

1 Be Mine Mini Fragrance Mist Gift Set

The Be Mine Mini Fragrance Mist Gift Set ($30) features a trio of limited-edition fragrances, including Lovely Berry Rose, Darling Vanilla Jasmine, and Sweet Sugared Violet. Added bonus: The three-piece set is TSA-friendly!

2 Satin Pajama Sets

Treat your girl to something cozy this Valentine’s Day, like Victoria’s Secret’s Satin Long Pajama Set ($90), which comes in 20 different designs, as well as sizes XS–XXL and short, regular, and long inseams. And while you’re at it, pick up the Satin Heart Short Pajama Set ($80) for her spring/summer sleepwear collection, too.

3 SoSoft Modal 3-Piece Lounge Set

Simultaneously, the SoSoft Modal 3-Piece Lounge Set ($90) is an excellent option if you’re on the hunt for a comfy, lazy-day-at-home outfit. The set is made from breathable, four-way stretch fabric, and it comes with wide-leg pants, a camisole, and a self-tying, long robe.

4 Bombshell Eau de Parfum

Refreshing notes of purple passion fruit, Shangri-La peony, and vanilla orchard blend together to create this magical Bombshell Eau de Parfum ($60)—and the 1.7-ounce bottle is perfect for on-the-go use and air travel!

5 Tote Bags & Mini Wallets

Upgrade your partner’s everyday tote or work bag with this gorgeous Heritage Strip Large Tote Bag ($85). The main compartment has ample room for a laptop, water bottle, makeup bag, and other small items; there’s also an interior zip pocket. Accessorize the tote bag with a Micro Travel Tote Bag Charm ($25) and a Small Flap Wallet (on sale for $13).

6 Iconic Victoria’s Secret Fleece Hoodie

The Iconic Victoria’s Secret Fleece Hoodie ($80) is the perfect V-Day gift for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show superfans and those who keep up with the VS Angels. Available in sizes XS–XXL and seven colors.

7 Cozy Fleece Robe

It doesn’t get more luxurious than this Cozy Fleece Robe ($70) with its cushioned, shawl collar and cloud-like softness.

“It’s not too thick where it would be bulky or hot, but is not too thin either! I’m glad I bought it because it’s my favorite robe I’ve ever owned,” one shopper raved.

8 Luxe Plush Closed-Toe Slippers

These slip-on Luxe Plush Closed-Toe Slippers ($50) come in two designs, one of which features a rhinestoned “VS” logo and the other of the VS Angel wings. They’re available in sizes 5–10.

“Omg, these slippers are great. So soft and fuzzy, comfortable and very easy to walk in,” says a shopper.

9 5-Piece Lip Gift Set

Keep things sweet and simple with Victoria’s Secret’s 5-Piece Lip Gift Set ($50). The kit includes Color Shine Lip Gloss (shade: Gleaming), Clear Lip Glow Sheer Lip Oil, Nourishing Lip Mask (flavor: Cocoa Berry), Shine Plumper (shade: Cherry), and Lip Gloss (flavor: Sugar High).

10 Sugared & Spiced Single Wick Candle

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with this Sugared & Spiced Single Wick Candle ($35). According to a shopper, the “elevated” scent “smells like dreamy, whipped vanilla and an intoxicating woody fireplace mixed together.” It’s the “perfect vanilla scent for winter.”