7 New Bath & Body Works Disney Scents Hitting Stores This Week

If you love Bath & Body Works and Disney, brace yourself: The Disney Princess Collection by Bath & Body Works is here, and it’s literally a thing of fairy tales. The new fragrance collection is hitting stores and the website on February 13, but Bath & Body Works rewards members can also shop exclusive items on February 12 via the Bath & Body Works app. The collection consists of five new fragrances and two returning fan favorites. “It’s truly exciting to see two beloved global brands unite once more to create something extraordinary for fans everywhere,” said Jamie Sohosky, chief marketing officer at Bath & Body Works. “At Bath & Body Works, we believe everyone deserves to feel good and this collection invites consumers to step into the spirit of each Disney Princess through fragrance—celebrating her story, her individuality, and the moments of inspiration that bring these worlds to life.” The 92-product assortment spans a variety of forms, including body wash and cream, hand soap and sanitizer, fine fragrance mist, lip gloss, candles, and decorative accessories, with prices ranging from $1.95 for a Pocketbac hand sanitizer to $125.00 for the Castle Candle Pedestal, which gorgeously houses Bath & Body Works candles. Here is everything you need to know about the new products.

1 Life’s a Fairytale

The first fragrance is Life’s a Fairytale. The non-specific princess scent features a “blend of charming berries, whimsical floral notes, and the warmth of kingdom woods captures the promise of happily ever after.”

2 Snow White

Snow White is the second fragrance. “Mystic red apple and ripened fruits set against a backdrop of enchanted woods create a fragrance as charming and whimsical as Snow White herself,” says the brand.

3 Mulan

Next up, Mulan. “Magnolia blossom and radiant apricot meet the freshness of fierce waters,” is what to expect. “Bold yet graceful, this scent reflects Mulan’s spirit of courage, passion and determination.”

4 Rapunzel

Rapunzel is also featured in the collection. “Glowing sundrop flowers and rich nectar wrapped in golden musk evoke Rapunzel’s vibrant and optimistic personality,” the brand writes.

5 Aurora

Aurora, aka Sleeping Beauty, is also included. “Soft rose petals and sandalwood, finished with a touch of sparkling fairy dust offer a dreamy balance of floral and gourmand notes inspired by Aurora’s graceful, playful and optimistic nature,” the brand says.

6 Belle

And, the first returning scent is Belle from Beauty and the Beast, featuring rose petals, sparkling buttercup, and whipped vanilla, which “create an elegant mix of floral and gourmand notes for those seeking beauty and adventure.”

7 Tiana

The last fragrance, another returning favorite, is Tiana from Princess and the Frog. “Delicate water lily and gilded amber accented by shimmering bayou woods deliver a harmonious blend of fruity and floral elements, evoking dreams come true in the heart of the bayou,” says the brand.