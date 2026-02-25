6 Best New Dollar General Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

With everything from shower curtains to bathmats, these are effective yet affordable upgrades.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While you’re getting your home ready for spring, it’s important you don’t forget one of the most important places of all: Your bathroom. Fortunately, you can get a lot of items for a lot less money at Dollar General. From bathmats to makeup routine essentials, the bargain retailer has got you covered. Ready to start that washroom glow up? Read on for the best new Dollar General bathroom finds that are flying off shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Comfort Bay Ringspun Towels

You might not realize this, but there’s a decent chance you haven’t replaced your bath linens in way too long. The good thing is that upgrading your towels is one of the easiest ways to really feel like you’ve enhanced your shower and hygiene experience. And with all of these options at Dollar General, you won’t have to break the bank to do it!

2 Comfort Bay Round Bathmat

Sure, a bathmat is a truly functional (and completely essential) item. But as one of the best chances for personal touch in the bathroom, it can really pay off to put a little effort into what you pick to roll out. This Comfort Bay Round Bathmat ($10) is a cheerful option that comes in a variety of colors, which makes it easy to match with your existing motif.

3 Comfort Bay Scallop Edge Shower Curtain

As what is likely the biggest single piece in your bathroom, your shower curtain is the ultimate chance to get creative with your design. Thankfully, this Comfort Bay Scallop Edge Shower Curtain ($8) comes in multiple floral patterns, making it a perfect pick for springtime preparation.

RELATED: 11 Best New Michaels Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

4 Textured Bath Organizer

Don’t let your sink area become a cluttered mess! This Textured Bath Organizer ($5) not only provides a place to put everything from toothbrushes to topical creams, but it looks pretty great on its own while doing it.

5 Comfort Bay Shower Liner

No matter how impressive your new shower curtain may be, you’ll still need a way to keep all that water contained. A Comfort Bay Embossed PEVA Shower Liner ($12.50) is a true essential for avoiding a wet mess every time you bathe, and is available in multiple colors.

6 Comfort Bay Portable LED Makeup Mirror

Sometimes, the one thing missing from your beauty routine isn’t an affordable new skincare product, but the right hardware. This Comfort Bay Portable LED Makeup Mirror ($6) provides that vanity experience at a truly affordable price. The best part? You can take it wherever you need to get ready!