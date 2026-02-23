11 Best New Dollar General Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

From light-up decor to pathway markers, your yard will be looking better for a lot less.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With warm weather just around the corner, it’s only natural to start thinking about plans for your patio and garden projects. But if you’re working on a tight budget, you might want to stop by your local Dollar General to pick up some of your supplies. The bargain retailer is stocked for the season with everything from adorable decorations to perfect planters, all for $10 or less. Ready to indulge your greenthumb? Here are the best new Dollar General garden finds dropping into stores just in time for spring.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Spring Home Finds.

1 Sun & Moon Color Changing LED Lights

Even though your yard dazzles in the daylight, it can still shine at night with these True Living Outdoors Sun & Moon Color Changing LED Lights ($10). The simple yet eye-catching mobile design features celestial ornaments in multiple colors that will twinkle all the way through sunrise.

2 Decorative Plastic Garden Fences

If you’re planning a pathway or just need something to keep everything nice and organized, the Decorative White Plastic Garden Fence ($1) from Dollar General can help. These helpful pieces are made from a durable weather-proof plastic which ensures they’ll stay standing for seasons to come. It’s also available in brown ($2) if you’re looking for a different color!

3 Self-Watering Planters

Have a busy schedule and worried about keeping up with your plant duties? A Modern Self-Watering Planter ($3) can help, thanks to its namesake feature that keeps your greenery hydrated. And if you need a home for a slightly larger specimen, you can also opt for the 10-inch version ($5).

4 Outdoor Metal Solar Stakes

If you want a way to illuminate your pathways or flowerbeds at night, look no further than these True Living Outdoors Metal Solar Stakes ($7). Also available in a black version for the same price, these soft lights get their full charge from the sun during the day so they can provide soft ambient light all night long.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Garden Finds.

5 Metal Insect-Shaped Pot Hangers

Those colorful flowers aren’t the only things in your garden that can be eye-catching. Sticking one of these Metal Insect Shaped Pot Hangers ($1) on your planters is a good way to add a little fun and character to your green space. Of course, they’re also perfectly suitable for any of your indoor houseplants, too!

6 Plant Bell Pots

Need a cheap and easy solution for some of your smaller specimens? At six inches in diameter, these Plant Bell Pots are the perfect affordable starter that works from the seedling stage up through full bloom. This is also ideal for any urban green thumbs who want a space-efficient way to keep their windowsill garden growing. Plus, a two-pack is just a buck!

7 Welcome Leaner Sign

Who doesn’t love a little yard decor? This Welcome Leaner Sign ($6) is the next best thing to the perfect spring-themed doormat for greeting your guests upon arrival. Pick from your choice of bee pun!

8 Grass Seed Mixtures

No matter how proficient a yardkeeper you are, there’s a decent chance this brutal winter left dead patches on your lawn. Fortunately, you can get everything looking as good as new by picking up some supplies from Dollar General.

The NK Lawn & Garden Bare Spot Repair Grass Seed Mixture ($4) is perfect for all basic requirements, while the Lawn & Garden Fast Starting Speedy Green Grass Seed Mixture ($6) can help make up for lost time with quick-sprouting blades.

Patching up someplace where there’s less direct sunlight? You’re still covered with the Grass Seed Sun & Shade Mix ($8), which can help uniform growth even in dimmer areas.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Patio & Garden Finds.

9 Pruners

Getting back out there and sprucing up your garden shouldn’t be too hard on your hands. The True Living Outdoors Ratchet Pruner ($8) provides powerful cutting action for those overgrown branches and stems.

And if you’re looking for a more delicate approach, the True Living Outdoors Bypass Pruner ($8) lets you do the same work on flowers, bushes, and shrubs without causing damage when you snip.

10 Solar Powered Metal Animal Garden Décor

You can also give your garden a literal glow-up with these Solar-Powered Metal Animal Garden Décor ($5). Available in multiple colors as a bee, frog, or rooster, these charge up with sunlight during the day and shimmer at night. Mix and match them for the ultimate effect!

11 Glass Citronella Candles

Arguably, the only downside to the return of warmer weather and spending time outdoors again is the pesky bugs that come with it. Keep those mosquitoes and more at bay with a Glass Citronella Candle ($1), which comes in four different colors. Not only does it manage unwanted flying insects, but they’re the perfect way to set the perfect ambiance for your al fresco dinner party.