Another week, another new Dollar General haul! The discount retailer just dropped tons of brand-new products across its personal care, gardening, craft, and pet departments. Best of all, everything is $10 or less. Shop the 11 best new Dollar General finds hitting shelves this week via our curated list below.

1 Guru Nanda Basics Soft Toothbrushes

The Guru Nanda Basics Soft Toothbrushes ($1 per two-pack) have a cone-shaped tip to reach the rear teeth and gums.

“I have sensitive gums and have bought every ‘soft’ brush on the market. And none compares to how soft and comfortable this toothbrush is,” says one shopper.

2 Crayola Crayon Kits

Encourage your child’s imagination with these vibrant packs of Crayola Glitter Crayons ($1) and Crayola Neon Crayons ($1), both of which are made with non-toxic wax.

3 Armor All Car Cleaning Products

These Armor All Interior Car Cleaning Wipes ($6) are designed for removing dirt, dust, and smudges from dashboards, carpet, and fabrics. Meanwhile, the Armor All Original Protectant Car Cleaning Spray ($7) is a maintenance spray that prevents cracking, fading, and UV discoloration on vinyl, rubber, and plastic surfaces.

4 Professional Potting Mix with Fertilizer

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor plants, this Professional Potting Mix with Fertilizer ($4) is safe for flowers, vegetables, and houseplants, and feeds plants for up to four months. More specifically, it’s recommended for potting seeds.

5 Heartland Farms Dog Bone Treats

Snag this Heartland Farms Chicken Flavor Filled Bone ($1) and Heartland Farms Peanut Butter-Stuffed Bone ($1) for your pupster!

6 Bow Print Glass Tumbler with Lid

We just found your new favorite iced coffee cup—this Bow Print Glass Tumbler ($3) comes with a fitted wooden lid and reusable straw. Choose from a pink or blue bow design.

7 Scented Glass Candles

Retailing for $5 a piece, these Scented Glass Candles are available in two spring-inspired fragrances: Lemon Sorbet (in a yellow floral glass) and Fresh Bloom (in a blue floral glass).

8 Round Bathmat

This stylish Round Bathmat ($10) features a textured design with scalloped, lace edges. It comes in blue, sage green, and off-white.

9 19-Piece PlayGo Lunch Set

Build your meal from scratch with this fun 19-Piece PlayGo Lunch Set ($8), which features a food tray with boxed French fries, ketchup, a heart-shaped waffle, and utensils.

10 Vacation-Themed ChapStick Lip Balm

Dreaming of your next getaway? Grab this trio of Vacation-Themed ChapStick Lip Balms ($4), featuring flavors like Cotton Candy, Snow Cone, and Limeade.

11 Nail Art Decals

Add some pizazz to your manicure with these Nail Art Decals ($3), which go on as stickers. Just apply a clear coat over the decal for extra protection and shine.