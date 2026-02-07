11 Best Five Below New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Including dupes for Glossier and Sol de Janeiro.

Attention shoppers! Five Below just dropped a ton of new arrivals, including beauty dupes for popular brands like Glossier and Sol de Janeiro. We found spring decor, stylish accessories, nostalgic makeup finds, and seasonal craft projects. You’ll have to act fast to score big this weekend—with prices as low as $4, these items are bound to sell out.

1 Surface Eau de Parfum Spray

PSA! Surface just released a new fragrance collection, and rumor has it they’re a close dupe for Glossier’s perfume line. According to TikToker @kyras.korne, the Eau de Parfum Spray ($5 per bottle) comes in four scents, each mimicking the fragrance of Glossier’s You Doux, You Fleur, You, and You Rêve.

2 Crossbody Mini Handbag

Go hands-free with this blue gingham Crossbody Mini Handbag ($7). It offers ample room for all your essentials, and the shoulder strap is both adjustable and removable if you do want a more traditional handbag silhouette.

3 Patterned Outdoor Seat Cushion

Support your tush and improve your posture with help from this plush Patterned Outdoor Seat Cushion ($7). Choose from four spring-ready designs, including seashells, florals, fruits, and vibrant tiles.

4 Itty Bitty Knit Set: Easter Edition

Retailing for $4 a piece, Itty Bitty just dropped three new limited-edition designs for Easter: Bunny Boo, Chick-A-Dee, and Egg-Cellent. The beginner-friendly kits come with everything you need to get started.

5 Sour Patch Kids Lip Balm

Candy-flavored lip balm is making a comeback, and Sour Patch Kids is hopping on the trend. This Lip Balm 8-Pack ($5) features four signature Sour Patch Kids flavors, including Blue Raspberry, Red Berry, Orange, and Watermelon.

6 Packing Travel Cubes

Snag this three-pack of Packing Travel Cubes for just $5. They’re designed with a convenient carry handle as well as a mesh flap to keep out musty odors and mildew. Plus, the mesh fabric makes it easier to see what’s inside.

7 ScentXScent Solar Flare Limited-Edition Body Butter Trio

A dupe for Sol de Janeiro, ScentXScent’s Solar Flare Limited-Edition Body Butter Trio ($7) features three sunshine-inspired scents, including Pink Glow, Sea Veil, and Coco Creme. For best results, lather the body butter into your skin post-shower before drying off.

8 Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Put your singing chops to the ultimate test with this waterproof Bluetooth Shower Speaker ($5). Take your pick of six colors.

9 Mattel Vintage Card Game 3-Pack

If you love hosting game night, this Mattel Vintage Card Game 3-Pack ($6) is right up your alley. It features retro designs of your favorite card games, like Skip-Bo, UNO, and O’NO99.

10 2-In-1 Power Bank & Portable Fan

Summer will be here before you know it! Stay cool with this nifty 2-In-1 Power Bank & Portable Fan ($7), which also ensures your phone battery never dips to zero percent.

11 Pet Crinkle Play Sack

Your four-legged friend will have a ball in this Pet Crinkle Play Sack ($5). The sack also functions as a sleeping bag with its cozy, fleece-lined interior.