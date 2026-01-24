 Skip to content

11 Best New Five Below Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

January 24, 2026
Everything is $10 or less.
January 24, 2026
As much as I’m dying to break out my warm-weather clothes, we’re still in the thick of winter, so the sundresses and sandals will have to wait. Fortunately, Five Below has a ton of cozy apparel to keep me warm and stylish until spring hits. I even stumbled upon a few cute items for Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day. Here are the 11 best new Five Below clothing finds arriving in stores right now.

1
KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Tees

K-Pop Demon Hunters t-shirts
Five Below

Calling all KPop stans! Show your fanhood with this KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Graphic Tee ($7) and KPop Demon Hunters Huntrix Graphic Tee ($7). Both tees come in junior sizes S–XL.

2
Seasonal Crewneck Sweatshirt

Valentine's sweatshirts
Five Below

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Five Below dropped two new designs to its Seasonal Crewneck Sweatshirt ($10) collection, including a pink bow style and red heart and dice style.

3
“Lucky Me” Graphic Tee

"Lucky Me" t-shirt
Five Below

St. Patrick’s Day will be here before you know it. Snag this “Lucky Me” Graphic Tee ($7) and shamrock necklaces for your St. Paddy’s outfit.

4
Flowy Pants

pajama pants
Five Below

Available in junior sizes S–XXL, these soft and stretchy Flowy Pants ($7) come in three different styles, including a solid blue, green pinstripes with pink bows, and pink florals. Style them with a white tee, jean jacket, and your choice of footwear (like a white sneaker or slip-on sandals!).

5
Pajama Shorts

PJ shorts
Five Below

Upgrade your kid’s PJ drawer with a new pair of Pajama Shorts for just $5. They come in a variety of paisley, striped, and floral prints.

6
Soda Branded Crew Socks

Dr. Pepper socks
Five Below

These Soda Branded Crew Socks ($5 per two-pack) would make for a fun Valentine’s Day or Easter gift basket gift. Take your pick of A&W Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew, and Orange Crush.

7
Fluffy Bow Slippers

pink and blue ruffle bow slippers
Five Below

Slip into total comfort with these bubblegum pink Fluffy Bow Slippers ($7); available in women’s sizes 6–11, including wide styles. They’re adorned with giant lace bows and scalloped platform outsoles.

8
Eva Tote Bag

silicone tote bags
Five Below

TikTokers are running to Five Below to snag the Eva Tote Bag, which has been dubbed a dupe for the viral Original Bogg Bag. Similarly, it’s sturdy, tip-proof, and super easy to clean. Best of all, its $15 price tag is $125 cheaper than its name-brand twin. Choose from six fun colors.

9
Strawberry Shortcake “Spread Love” Graphic Tee

Strawberry Shortcake t-shirt
Five Below

How berry cute is this Strawberry Shortcake “Spread Love” Graphic Tee ($6)?! Pair it with your favorite cozy sweatpants.

10
Suede Stitched Platform Shoes

shearling clogs
Five Below

These Suede Stitched Platform Shoes ($7) have a slip-on design, faux fur insoles, and ’70’s-inspired platform soles. They come in beige, brown, or beige.

11
Pointelle Lounge Set

gray lounge set
Five Below

We just found your favorite new lazy day ‘fit. It’s this Pointelle Cropped Tank ($7) and these matching Pointelle Wide-Leg Pants ($7).

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
