11 Best New Five Below Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Everything is $10 or less.

As much as I’m dying to break out my warm-weather clothes, we’re still in the thick of winter, so the sundresses and sandals will have to wait. Fortunately, Five Below has a ton of cozy apparel to keep me warm and stylish until spring hits. I even stumbled upon a few cute items for Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day. Here are the 11 best new Five Below clothing finds arriving in stores right now.

1 KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Tees

Calling all KPop stans! Show your fanhood with this KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Graphic Tee ($7) and KPop Demon Hunters Huntrix Graphic Tee ($7). Both tees come in junior sizes S–XL.

2 Seasonal Crewneck Sweatshirt

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Five Below dropped two new designs to its Seasonal Crewneck Sweatshirt ($10) collection, including a pink bow style and red heart and dice style.

3 “Lucky Me” Graphic Tee

St. Patrick’s Day will be here before you know it. Snag this “Lucky Me” Graphic Tee ($7) and shamrock necklaces for your St. Paddy’s outfit.

4 Flowy Pants

Available in junior sizes S–XXL, these soft and stretchy Flowy Pants ($7) come in three different styles, including a solid blue, green pinstripes with pink bows, and pink florals. Style them with a white tee, jean jacket, and your choice of footwear (like a white sneaker or slip-on sandals!).

5 Pajama Shorts

Upgrade your kid’s PJ drawer with a new pair of Pajama Shorts for just $5. They come in a variety of paisley, striped, and floral prints.

6 Soda Branded Crew Socks

These Soda Branded Crew Socks ($5 per two-pack) would make for a fun Valentine’s Day or Easter gift basket gift. Take your pick of A&W Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew, and Orange Crush.

7 Fluffy Bow Slippers

Slip into total comfort with these bubblegum pink Fluffy Bow Slippers ($7); available in women’s sizes 6–11, including wide styles. They’re adorned with giant lace bows and scalloped platform outsoles.

8 Eva Tote Bag

TikTokers are running to Five Below to snag the Eva Tote Bag, which has been dubbed a dupe for the viral Original Bogg Bag. Similarly, it’s sturdy, tip-proof, and super easy to clean. Best of all, its $15 price tag is $125 cheaper than its name-brand twin. Choose from six fun colors.

9 Strawberry Shortcake “Spread Love” Graphic Tee

How berry cute is this Strawberry Shortcake “Spread Love” Graphic Tee ($6)?! Pair it with your favorite cozy sweatpants.

10 Suede Stitched Platform Shoes

These Suede Stitched Platform Shoes ($7) have a slip-on design, faux fur insoles, and ’70’s-inspired platform soles. They come in beige, brown, or beige.

11 Pointelle Lounge Set

We just found your favorite new lazy day ‘fit. It’s this Pointelle Cropped Tank ($7) and these matching Pointelle Wide-Leg Pants ($7).