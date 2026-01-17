11 Best New Five Below Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The best part: Everything is under $10.

You don’t have to drop a shiny penny to get your home spring-ready. Discount retailers, like Five Below, are a treasure trove of chic drinkware, flower and plant accessories, and vibrant, colorful decor. In fact, just this week we found a plethora of new spring home finds for every room in the house—and they’re all under $10. Keep scrolling to shop the 11 best new Five Below spring home items hitting shelves right now.

1 Tulip String Lights

Bring your spring garden inside with these adorable Tulip String Lights. They’re six-feet long and just $6. The flowers emit a warm white light, and they’re battery-operated, so you can hang them virtually anywhere.

2 Strawberry Decor

Five Below has strawberry decor on the brain. Display succulents or mini faux plants (your secret is safe with us!) in this cute Strawberry Pot Holder ($6). Or if you aren’t a green thumb, organize your spring TBR list using these Strawberry Decorative Bookends ($6 per set).

3 Splash of Color Tumbler Sets

Available in the colors pink and blue, these Splash of Color Tumbler Sets include a four-pack of 12-ounce drinking glasses for just $5. They’re the perfect size for homemade iced lattes, iced cold lemonade on a hot day, and, of course, my favorite cocktail of choice, margaritas.

4 Turkish Throw Blanket

Soak in all the cozy vibes this weekend with this soft-to-the-touch Turkish Throw Blanket ($6).

5 Faux Plant in Disco Ball Pot

Okay, but how fun is this Faux Plant in Disco Ball Pot ($6)?! It doubles as decor, and the best part is you don’t even have to water it!

6 Decorative Pop-Up Hanging Hooks

Kids will love hanging their jackets and backpacks on these kooky Decorative Pop-Up Hanging Hooks ($3 per two-pack). They don’t require installation thanks to their convenient adhesive backing. Choose from four characters: Strawberries, bunnies, cats, and pandas.

7 Flower Throw Pillow

Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking. We’re just teasing! What does Miranda Priestly know about home decor anyway? Snag this multicolor Flower Throw Pillow ($6) for your bed or reading chair.

8 Framed Art Prints

Retailing for $6 per print, Five Below is selling Framed Art Prints that replicate iconic masterpieces from Matisse, Van Gogh, and Monet. They measure 12 inches by 16 inches, and the frames have hanging strings for displaying.

9 Iridescent Moon Shelf

Maximize your wall space with this floating Iridescent Moon Shelf ($7), which can support up to nine pounds. Use it to display souvenirs, makeup, perfume, jewelry, or other small items.

10 Wavy Vanity Mirror

This freestanding Wavy Vanity Mirror ($6) can be mounted to the wall or propped up against a desk or dresser. Take your pick of three colors, including white, dark pink, and sea green.

11 Floral Printed Jewelry Case

Keep your jewelry organized and safe in this small Floral Printed Jewelry Case ($7), which has one main compartment for necklaces, bracelets, and pendants, and six cushioned rolls for rings and earrings.