11 New PJ Sets From Walmart and Target Are January’s Coziest Finds

It’s the coziest time of the year—and I don’t know about you, but I’ve been living in my pajamas 24/7 since the holidays. I’m always on the lookout for a cozy new set, whether it’s a robe and pants combo or a lightweight set for transitional weather. Fortunately, Target and Walmart just restocked their shelves with new pajama sets, some of which can also pass as loungewear. Shop the 11 best PJ sets from Walmart and Target below.

1 Valentine’s Day Hacci Knit Long-Sleeve & Pants PJ Set

Walmart has your Cupid’s Day ‘fit covered. Snag this matching red and pink heart Hacci Knit Long Sleeve Sleep Top and Hacci Knit Wide-Leg Sleep Pants for $24; items are sold separately and come in sizes XS–3X. (Editor’s note: The set would also make for a cute Galentine’s Day gift!)

2 Cozy Ribbed Long-Sleeve Collared Shirt & Pants PJ Set

This Cozy Ribbed Long-Sleeve Collared Shirt & Pants PJ Set ($40 at Target) has a relaxed fit as well as a chest pocket and two side pant pockets.

“Obsessed with this pajama set! It’s so comfortable and soft, I’ve bought it in three colors and honestly probably going to be ordering it in the fourth color,” says one shopper.

3 Dreamy Soft Notch-Knit Short-Sleeve Shirt & Capri Pants PJ Set

Available in 14 colors, this Dreamy Soft Notch-Knit Short-Sleeve Shirt & Capri Pants PJ Set ($19 at Walmart) is lightweight and breathable, perfect for in-between weather. The short-sleeve shirt is designed with a notched collar, front-button closure, chest pocket, side slits, and black trim. The pants have a pull-on, mid-rise waistband and pockets.

4 Cable-Knit Sweater Robe & Pants Set

Dressed in this cable-knit sweater set, no one at Starbucks will be able to tell that you’re still wearing your pajamas. The High-Rise Sweater Wide-Leg Pants ($32 at Target) have a trendy cable-knit pattern along the outseam, while the Sweater Robe ($40 at Target) has ribbed-knit along the cuffs and hemline.

5 Matching Cotton Sleep Top & Pants PJ Set

Made from a hundred percent cotton jersey, this Matching Cotton Sleep Top and Pants Pajama Set ($23 at Walmart) is super soft and stretchy, and offers a looser fit than standard cotton fibers. The set also comes in kid sizes, so you can match with your mini me.

6 Sandwash V-Neck Sweatshirt & Wide-Leg Pants Set

The Sandwash V-Neck Sweatshirt ($35) and matching Sandwash High-Rise Pull-On Pants ($35) from Target are crafted from buttery soft fabric that feels like a warm hug. More than 2,000 shoppers have already purchased the set in the last month.

7 Pointelle Baby Tee & Pants PJ Set

This Pointelle Baby Tee & Pants PJ Set ($23 at Walmart) includes a baby tee with cap sleeves, sweetheart neckline, pointelle knit design, as well as stretchy bottoms with a faux-fly button design. Available in sizes XXS–3X.

8 Pointelle Short-Sleeve Tee & Pants PJ Set

If you’re a hot sleeper, scoop up this Pointelle Short-Sleeve Tee & Pants PJ Set while it’s on sale for just $24 at Target.

“This is a very comfy PJ set. It is just the right fabric thickness. This has become one of my favorite PJ sets,” raved one customer. Another reviewer said the material is “incredibly soft and comfortable!”

9 Graphic Tee & Boxer Shorts PJ Set

Get a cozy night’s sleep in this silky smooth Graphic Tee & Boxer Shorts PJ Set ($18 at Walmart). Available in sizes XXS–3X.

10 Ribbed Notch Collar Nightgown

More than 5,000 Target shoppers have already picked up this Ribbed Notch Collar Nightgown ($30) in the last month. The nightgown hits mid-thigh and has a front-button closure. It comes in pink and forest green.

11 Dreamy Soft Short-Sleeve Top & Straight-Leg Pants PJ Set

The best deal we found belongs to this Dreamy Soft Short-Sleeve Top & Straight-Leg Pants PJ Set at Walmart for just $15.

“They feel nice against your skin and keep you warm. They are so lightweight and comfy and they haven’t faded after washing multiple times,” says one shopper.