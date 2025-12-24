11 New PJ Sets From Old Navy and Gap Are Winter’s Coziest Finds

Including flannel, waffle-knit, satin, and sherpa sets.

I’m not ashamed to admit that my winter capsule wardrobe heavily revolves around pajamas. Even my favorite work-from-home ‘fit is a comfy three-piece pajama set. I live in my pajamas 24/7, so I’m always on the lookout for new sleepwear sets. And you know who always has my back? Old Navy and Gap. The retailers have a cozy assortment of flannel, waffle-knit, satin, and sherpa pajama sets—and right now, a majority of them are on sale for up to 40 percent off. Shop my top finds below.

1 Softest Flannel PJ Set

Made from a hundred percent cotton, Gap’s Softest Flannel PJ Set (on sale for $39) features a button-down, long-sleeve top with a notched collar and patch chest pocket and drawstring pants. It’s available in sizes XXS–XXL in both regular and tall inseams.

2 Poplin Pajama Pant Set

This Poplin Pajama Pant Set (on sale for $35) includes a pullover, loose-fitting sleep blouse, and stretchy wide-leg pants for optimal comfort. Choose from five designs, all of which come in regular, petite, and tall sizes.

3 Waffle-Knit Pajamas

For sleepwear that feels like a warm hug, pick up pieces from Gap’s Waffle-Knit PJ collection. You can pair the Waffle Wide-Leg PJ Pants ($47) with the Waffle PJ Tank Top ($14), and if you get cold, slip into this Waffle PJ Cardigan ($19).

4 Sunday Sleep Knit Jersey Pant Set

Old Navy’s Sunday Sleep Knit Jersey Pant Set (on sale for $40) is made from soft, stretchy fabric that’s super breathable and perfect for lounging. This set comes in seven colors, including a classic black with white trim.

5 Softest Modal Pajamas

For a very limited time, Gap is offering 40 percent off its Softest Modal Pajamas, including the Softest Modal Button-Down Shirt and Softest Modal Wide Leg Pants, which are now retailing for $23 and $26, respectively.

6 Printed Satin Pajama Pant Set

If you prefer silky fabric to thick flannel, consider this Printed Satin Pajama Pant Set (on sale for $38) from Old Navy. It’s available in sizes XS–4X.

7 Oversized Sherpa Robe

So maybe you’re all set on pajamas, but how about a new cozy robe? I have my eyes set on Gap’s Oversized Sherpa Robe (on sale for $78). It’s designed with a thick shawl collar, deep pockets, and a fabric belt.

It’s “so soft and plush, it’s like being wrapped in a blanket. Just oversized enough so that you get that extra warm feeling, but not too oversized that you feel frumpy,” says one shopper.

8 Velour Pajamas

Velour is making a big comeback, and Old Navy’s Velour Lounge Top (on sale for $21) and High-Waisted Velour Flare Pants (on sale for $21) are giving me total ’90s/early 2000s nostalgia. They’re cute enough to pass as streetwear, too.

9 CashSoft Boucle Pajamas

When it comes to clothing, I’m picky about what I invest in, and pajamas are typically pretty low on my list. However, Gap’s Cashsoft Boucle Pajamas have a luxuriousness about them that might be worth the extra penny.

10 Cozy Terry Hooded Robe

This Cozy Terry Hooded Robe (on sale for $27) falls mid-thigh, giving you ample flexibility and movement. Choose from two neutral hues: Ivory or blush.

11 Sunday Sleep Knit Jersey Jumpsuit

Last but not least, we found an amazing deal on Old Navy’s Sunday Sleep Knit Jersey Jumpsuit (on sale for $32). You can wear it year-round, just throw on a sweatshirt (or your new robe!) when it’s chilly outside.