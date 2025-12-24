 Skip to content

11 New PJ Sets From Old Navy and Gap Are Winter’s Coziest Finds

December 24, 2025
Including flannel, waffle-knit, satin, and sherpa sets.
December 24, 2025
I’m not ashamed to admit that my winter capsule wardrobe heavily revolves around pajamas. Even my favorite work-from-home ‘fit is a comfy three-piece pajama set. I live in my pajamas 24/7, so I’m always on the lookout for new sleepwear sets. And you know who always has my back? Old Navy and Gap. The retailers have a cozy assortment of flannel, waffle-knit, satin, and sherpa pajama sets—and right now, a majority of them are on sale for up to 40 percent off. Shop my top finds below.

1
Softest Flannel PJ Set

gray plaid flannel pajamas
Gap

Made from a hundred percent cotton, Gap’s Softest Flannel PJ Set (on sale for $39) features a button-down, long-sleeve top with a notched collar and patch chest pocket and drawstring pants. It’s available in sizes XXS–XXL in both regular and tall inseams.

2
Poplin Pajama Pant Set

white and pink pajamas
Old Navy

This Poplin Pajama Pant Set (on sale for $35) includes a pullover, loose-fitting sleep blouse, and stretchy wide-leg pants for optimal comfort. Choose from five designs, all of which come in regular, petite, and tall sizes.

3
Waffle-Knit Pajamas

beige lounge set
Gap

For sleepwear that feels like a warm hug, pick up pieces from Gap’s Waffle-Knit PJ collection. You can pair the Waffle Wide-Leg PJ Pants ($47) with the Waffle PJ Tank Top ($14), and if you get cold, slip into this Waffle PJ Cardigan ($19).

4
Sunday Sleep Knit Jersey Pant Set

light blue pajama set
Old Navy

Old Navy’s Sunday Sleep Knit Jersey Pant Set (on sale for $40) is made from soft, stretchy fabric that’s super breathable and perfect for lounging. This set comes in seven colors, including a classic black with white trim.

5
Softest Modal Pajamas

black and white pajamas
Gap

For a very limited time, Gap is offering 40 percent off its Softest Modal Pajamas, including the Softest Modal Button-Down Shirt and Softest Modal Wide Leg Pants, which are now retailing for $23 and $26, respectively.

6
Printed Satin Pajama Pant Set

satin pajamas
Old Navy

If you prefer silky fabric to thick flannel, consider this Printed Satin Pajama Pant Set (on sale for $38) from Old Navy. It’s available in sizes XS–4X.

7
Oversized Sherpa Robe

beige robe
Gap

So maybe you’re all set on pajamas, but how about a new cozy robe? I have my eyes set on Gap’s Oversized Sherpa Robe (on sale for $78). It’s designed with a thick shawl collar, deep pockets, and a fabric belt.

It’s “so soft and plush, it’s like being wrapped in a blanket. Just oversized enough so that you get that extra warm feeling, but not too oversized that you feel frumpy,” says one shopper.

8
Velour Pajamas

plum-colored velour pajamas
Old Navy

Velour is making a big comeback, and Old Navy’s Velour Lounge Top (on sale for $21) and High-Waisted Velour Flare Pants (on sale for $21) are giving me total ’90s/early 2000s nostalgia. They’re cute enough to pass as streetwear, too.

9
CashSoft Boucle Pajamas

taupe pajama set
Gap

When it comes to clothing, I’m picky about what I invest in, and pajamas are typically pretty low on my list. However, Gap’s Cashsoft Boucle Pajamas have a luxuriousness about them that might be worth the extra penny.

10
Cozy Terry Hooded Robe

pink robe
Old Navy

This Cozy Terry Hooded Robe (on sale for $27) falls mid-thigh, giving you ample flexibility and movement. Choose from two neutral hues: Ivory or blush.

11
Sunday Sleep Knit Jersey Jumpsuit

green jumper
Old Navy

Last but not least, we found an amazing deal on Old Navy’s Sunday Sleep Knit Jersey Jumpsuit (on sale for $32). You can wear it year-round, just throw on a sweatshirt (or your new robe!) when it’s chilly outside.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
