11 Best New Gap and Old Navy Gift Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop gifts for mom, kids, friends, and partners.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Old Navy and Gap are known to have some of the best deals leading up to Black Friday. So, in between upgrading your winter wardrobe and fuzzy sock collection, take advantage of these can’t-miss discounts and get your Christmas shopping out of the way. Whether you’re shopping for mom, siblings, or your S.O., Old Navy and Gap have something for everyone on your list.

RELATED: 7 Best New Old Navy Christmas Jammies Hitting Stores This Week.

1 Cashmere-soft beanies for a fraction of the price

Upgrade your winter knit collection and snag a new beanie for up to 60 percent off while supplies last. If you prefer a snug fit, go for the CashSoft Beanie ($13), which comes in seven bold colors. Alternatively, opt for this CashSoft Stretch Beanie ($13), which is available in a myriad of muted and neutral hues. Both hats are made from the Gap’s “bestselling fabric that feels cashmere-soft.”

2 Three-packs of fuzzy socks

Looking for stocking stuffer ideas? Snag a three-pack of Fuzzy Socks from Old Navy for just $10.

3 Sherpa-lined moccasins

As far as couple gifts go, Old Navy is selling his and hers lined moccasins for the winter season. The ladies’ section has Cozy-Lined Moccasin Slippers ($27) in sizes six to 10 in three colors. The men’s section has Faux-Suede Sherpa-Lined Moccasins ($25) in two colors and sizes S–XL.

4 The softest flannel PJ shirt and pants

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a pair of pajamas. Right now, shoppers can purchase a Softest Flannel PJ set for nearly 50 percent off at Gap. (Pieces are sold separately, with button-down shirts for $29 and pants for $31.) Choose from 10 patterns.

5 Cozy sweaters that feel like cashmere

I will never say no to a new sweater, and Old Navy’s SoSoft Turtleneck Sweater ($22) and SoSoft Crewneck Tunic Sweater ($22) have been on my radar for quite some time. They’re easy to mix and match with jeans, leggings, skirts, leather pants, and work trousers.

6 VintageSoft NAP sweatshirts

For the professional napper in your life, scoop up this VintageSoft NAP Sweatershirt ($70) that embraces their favorite pastime: Sleeping! It also comes in a hoodie version.

7 CashSoft oversized V-neck sweaters

Available in a variety of colors, fits, and sizes, this CashSoft Oversized V-Neck Sweater ($55 at Old Navy) would look cute with wide-leg jeans and heeled boots.

8 Performance vests

Winter calls for new outerwear. How about this Performance Zip Utility Vest ($25) or Performance Microfleece Vest ($15)? The vests are durable enough to block out the wind, but still lightweight, so you can layer them under a winter coat.

9 Platform mule slippers

Platform Mule Slippers ($27 at Old Navy) are having a major moment right now in Hollywood—hop on the shoe trend before it’s too late.

10 Vintage-inspired leather gloves

Nothing says style like a pair of vintage-inspired gloves, much like this pair of Leather Gloves ($39 at Gap). And at that price, you can’t beat it.

11 Logo baseball caps

This Gap Baseball Hat ($15) comes in five colors to fit any aesthetic. Plus, the back strap is adjustable.