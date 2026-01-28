Shop storage solutions, decor, and games.

When it comes to scoring the best deals on housewares and personal care, bargain hunters flock to Five Below. The discount retailer is a treasure trove of beauty products, toys and games, home decor, and seasonal finds—with a majority of items less than $10. Here are the 11 best Five Below new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 Printed Snack Box Container

Designed for optimal freshness, this airtight Printed Snack Box Container ($7) has a push-on lid with a convenient pull tab for easy maneuvering. Choose from three fun prints: Gummy Bear, Strawberries, or Blue Bows.

2 Washable Area Rug

Add a pop of color to any room with this Washable Area Rug ($15), which measures 48 inches by 72 inches. Styling tip: Add non-slip pads to prevent sliding and slipping.

3 Decorative Rattan Basket

Stylishly store coffee table essentials or loose toys in this Decorative Rattan Basket ($6). Conversely, you can place it over the toilet tank with extra toilet paper, tissues, room spray, and more.

4 Rotating Art Organizer

Nearly 100 shoppers have already purchased this Rotating Art Organizer ($5) in the last week. The rainbow design keeps things light and colorful (kids will love it!), and the pieces are removable for easy use.

5 Book Lover Gift Set

Calling all bookworms! This Book Lover Gift Set ($7) includes a reading book light (batteries not included), charm bookmark, pen, highlighter, and 200 count of transparent sticky tabs.

6 Travel Neck Pillow

Travel in total comfort with this convenient Travel Neck Pillow ($6). The buckled strap helps keep it in place, and it can also serve as a carrying strap.

7 Sparkling Citrus Lava Scented Candle

Set the mood with a delicious Sparkling Citrus Lava Scented Candle ($7). Shoppers say this is a dupe for Anthropologie’s popular (and very expensive!) Volcano candle.

8 Spalife Scalp Care Rosemary & Mint Hair & Scalp Oil

Keep your scalp in tip-top health this winter with Spalife’s Scalp Care Rosemary & Mint Hair & Scalp Oil ($5). The Korean fragrance-free formula helps prevent dry, flaky skin, has anti-itching properties, and balances excess oil.

9 Amora PH Color Changing Blush Oil

Give your cheeks a rosy glow with this Amora PH Color Changing Blush Oil ($3). Plus, it’s small enough to fit in your purse for on-the-go touchups.

10 Deluxe Bingo Set

Practice makes perfect! Get on your A game with this travel-friendly Deluxe Bingo Set ($6). Prizes aren’t included, but check out Five Below’s candy, beauty, and game aisles for ideas!

11 Sweet Heart Club True Wireless Earbuds

Available in pink, blue, and purple, these Sweet Heart Club True Wireless Earbuds ($8) are noise-isolating and come in a charging carrying case.