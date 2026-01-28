 Skip to content

11 Best Five Below New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
January 28, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop storage solutions, decor, and games.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
January 28, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When it comes to scoring the best deals on housewares and personal care, bargain hunters flock to Five Below. The discount retailer is a treasure trove of beauty products, toys and games, home decor, and seasonal finds—with a majority of items less than $10. Here are the 11 best Five Below new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Valentine’s Day Finds.

1
Printed Snack Box Container

snack boxes
Five Below

Designed for optimal freshness, this airtight Printed Snack Box Container ($7) has a push-on lid with a convenient pull tab for easy maneuvering. Choose from three fun prints: Gummy Bear, Strawberries, or Blue Bows.

2
Washable Area Rug

blue, black, and pink area rugs
Five Below

Add a pop of color to any room with this Washable Area Rug ($15), which measures 48 inches by 72 inches. Styling tip: Add non-slip pads to prevent sliding and slipping.

3
Decorative Rattan Basket

pink, black, and white rattan storage baskets
Five Below

Stylishly store coffee table essentials or loose toys in this Decorative Rattan Basket ($6). Conversely, you can place it over the toilet tank with extra toilet paper, tissues, room spray, and more.

4
Rotating Art Organizer

colorful organizer
Five Below

Nearly 100 shoppers have already purchased this Rotating Art Organizer ($5) in the last week. The rainbow design keeps things light and colorful (kids will love it!), and the pieces are removable for easy use.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Spring Home Finds.

5
Book Lover Gift Set

book lover's gift set
Five Below

Calling all bookworms! This Book Lover Gift Set ($7) includes a reading book light (batteries not included), charm bookmark, pen, highlighter, and 200 count of transparent sticky tabs.

6
Travel Neck Pillow

neck pillow
Five Below

Travel in total comfort with this convenient Travel Neck Pillow ($6). The buckled strap helps keep it in place, and it can also serve as a carrying strap.

7
Sparkling Citrus Lava Scented Candle

blue candle
Five Below

Set the mood with a delicious Sparkling Citrus Lava Scented Candle ($7). Shoppers say this is a dupe for Anthropologie’s popular (and very expensive!) Volcano candle.

8
Spalife Scalp Care Rosemary & Mint Hair & Scalp Oil

scalp treatment
Five Below

Keep your scalp in tip-top health this winter with Spalife’s Scalp Care Rosemary & Mint Hair & Scalp Oil ($5). The Korean fragrance-free formula helps prevent dry, flaky skin, has anti-itching properties, and balances excess oil.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Clothing Finds.

9
Amora PH Color Changing Blush Oil

blush
Five Below

Give your cheeks a rosy glow with this Amora PH Color Changing Blush Oil ($3). Plus, it’s small enough to fit in your purse for on-the-go touchups.

10
Deluxe Bingo Set

bingo game
Five Below

Practice makes perfect! Get on your A game with this travel-friendly Deluxe Bingo Set ($6). Prizes aren’t included, but check out Five Below’s candy, beauty, and game aisles for ideas!

11
Sweet Heart Club True Wireless Earbuds

pastel colored ear buds
Five Below

Available in pink, blue, and purple, these Sweet Heart Club True Wireless Earbuds ($8) are noise-isolating and come in a charging carrying case.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family