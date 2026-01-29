Sunnier days are around the bend!

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Call me an early bloomer, but I’m already daydreaming about what types of plants I want to display in my windowsill this spring. Fortunately, Dollar General just restocked its shelves with new garden decor, including planters, bird feeders, and light installations, to get us through the dog days of winter. Spring will be here before you know it. Ahead, see the 11 best new Dollar General garden finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Spring Home Finds.

1 Garden Duck Statue

TikTokers have found their new decor obsession: The porch goose. Often found on stoops decked out in seasonal outfits, the porch goose is a nostalgic trend from the ’80s. And now, thanks to millennials, it’s making its long-awaited resurgence.

Put your own spin on the porch goose trend with this lovable Garden Duck Statue ($3) dressed in colorful rainboots for spring!

2 Elevated Bowl Planter

Suitable for outdoor and indoor use, this Elevated Bowl Planter ($5) features a sleek black base with faux wooden legs—for added charm and to assist with drainage.

3 Terracotta Grow Kit

Your journey to becoming a green thumb starts with this beginner-friendly Terracotta Grow Kit ($3). It includes all the essentials, such as a pot, soil, non-G.M.O. seeds, and detailed instructions. Choose from four plants: Cucumber, Strawberry, Lavender, and Marigold.

4 Tuft Ombre Glazed Planters

Grab this pair of Tuft Ombre Glazed Planters for your small- and medium-sized plants, flowers, and succulents. They’re made from heavy-duty ceramic (which puts up a tougher fit against Mother Nature compared to plastic and wood) and come in sizes 8-inch ($5) and 10-inch ($8).

RELATED: 6 Best New Walmart Patio & Garden Finds.

5 Solar LED String Lights

Turn your backyard into a cozy oasis with this 13-foot reel of Solar LED String Lights ($10). They emit a warm glow and require no batteries or outlet, giving you total flexibility in how you display them.

6 Garden Mushroom Statues

Available in both a small version ($3) and a large version ($5), these Garden Mushroom Statues will add a burst of personality to your outdoor setup. The figurines also have a battery-operated nightlight feature.

7 Window Bird Feeder

This Window Bird Feeder ($3) requires no assembly or installation—just suction it to your kitchen or living room window and fill it with seed.

8 American Seed Bird & Butterfly Wildflower Blend

Get your garden in tip-top shape for spring with this American Seed Bird & Butterfly Wildflower Blend ($2), which reaches up to 100 square feet. You can pick up seed packets specifically for shady and sunny areas.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Spring Home Finds.

9 Solar-Powered Hot Air Balloon Garden Light

If it’s decor you’re after, snag this beautiful Solar-Powered Hot Air Balloon Garden Light ($6) in pink or purple. The design is similar to a wind chime, albeit it also serves as a pathlight.

10 Gnome Ceramic Planter

Your outdoor living space wouldn’t be complete without a cliché gnome decoration, like this cute Gnome Ceramic Planter ($3). It comes in blue, pink, and yellow, or you can grab the complete set for under $10.

11 Grow Your Own Plant Kit

Similar to the terracotta kit, this Grow Your Own Plant Kit ($3) provides all the basics, including a pot, seeds, and soil pellets. Take your pick of sunflower, cactus, or daisy seeds.