11 Best New Dollar General Finds for Just $1 Hitting Shelves This Week

Eagled-eye shoppers know where to find the best deals. Hence why Dollar General’s inventory is constantly updating with new, fresh finds—especially in the $1 discounted section. Ready to score big? Shop the 11 best new $1 Dollar General products hitting shelves this week.

1 Pre-Toilet Poopsy Daisy Spray

Keep your stenchy business under wraps with this citrus-scented Pre-Toilet Poopsy Daisy Spray. Bonus: It’s small enough to fit in your purse for on-the-go use!

2 Ceramedx Soothing Facial Lotion

Recommended for those with sensitive skin, this fragrance-free Ceramedx Soothing Facial Lotion is packed with plant-based ceramides to help soothe redness and boost hydration. Its lightweight consistency works well for layering with skincare, sunscreen, and makeup.

3 Sonic Drink Sticks

Skip the drive-thru and enjoy your favorite Sonic drink from the comfort of home with these convenient Sonic Zero Sugar Drink Mix packets. Retailing for $1 each, each box contains six packets and comes in two flavors, including Cherry Limeade and Ocean Water.

4 Homebright Foaming Bathroom Cleaner

This Homebright Foaming Bathroom Cleaner is elbow grease in a can. It tackles grime and tough stains located on shower walls, bathtubs, sinks, and tiles, leaving a freshly cleaned scent in its wake.

5 Personal Care Pure & Nature Essential Oils

Personal Care’s Pure & Nature Essential Oils are formulated with almond and coconut oil for intense moisturization, aiding with massaging techniques and relaxation. The scented essential oil is available in Peppermint and Lavender, each of which offers its own health benefits.

6 Via Natural Oils

Via Natural’s concentrated natural oils are designed to treat the scalp, body, and hair. The brand offers a wide assortment of oils, some of which target specific hair textures and issues (like dryness).

7 Forever Pals Plush Dog Chew Toy

Pick up this adorable Forever Pals Plush Dog Chew Toy ($1) for your lil’ pupper!

8 Smart Clean Scrub & Wipe Wave

This 2-in-1 Smart Clean Scrub & Wipe Wave has an abrasive side for scrubbing, while the other side is designed for wiping delicate surfaces. The scratch-free tool has anti-microbial protection.

9 Birthday Paper Goods

Ditch the dirty dishes and stock up on these Happy Birthday Large Paper Plates ($1 per eight-count), Happy Birthday Small Paper Plates ($1 per eight-count), and Birthday Paper Napkins ($1 per 16-count) instead for your next soiree. They’re festive, and you don’t have to worry about a potential accident, either!

10 AutoErasers Instant Car Detailing Sponge

This AutoErasers Instant Car Detailing Sponge is “gentle on surfaces but tough on dirt,” and works “like magic to remove unsightly marks, grime, and dirt.” You don’t need any fancy cleaning sprays to get the job done, either—just water and scrub!

11 2-Pack Multipurpose Microfiber Cloths

These 2-Pack Multipurpose Microfiber Cloths are compatible with glass, wood, and stainless steel surfaces. Best of all, you can wash and reuse them!