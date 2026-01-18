Refresh your space for as little as $1.

There may be snow in the forecast, but spring has officially arrived at Dollar General. From faux florals and greenery to scented candles and botanical artwork, the discount retailer has everything you need to get your home prim and proper for the Easter Bunny. Ahead, discover the 11 best new Dollar General spring home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Tabletop Flip Calendar

Stay on top of plans and never miss an important date again with this handy dandy Tabletop Flip Calendar ($6), which tracks the days of the week, month, and date. Take your pick of three floral color schemes: yellow, blue, and green.

2 Butterfly Tabletop Decor

This Butterfly Tabletop Decor ($1) is carved from durable wood with intricate details and a floral pattern underlay. Its compact size is ideal for bookshelves, coffee tables, bathroom countertops, and window sills.

3 Artificial Greenery Plant in Wood Holder

I’m by no means a plant whisperer, so this Artificial Greenery Plant in Wood Holder ($3) is right up my alley. The natural-looking wood holder is a charming touch, and I don’t have to worry about it needing sunlight or water.

4 Printed Animal Shaped Hanging Shelf

If your kitchen has a rustic country aesthetic, this Printed Animal Shaped Hanging Shelf ($6 each) will fit right in. Pin it near your prepping station; it’s the perfect size for holding measuring cups, seasonings, and recipe cards.

5 Spring Scented Candles

There may still be snow on the ground, but this Tulips Field-Scented Candle ($5) will have you dreaming about sunnier days ahead, as will the Bergamot Leaf Candle.

6 Dragonfly & Butterfly Hanging Decor Pieces

These Dragonfly & Butterfly Hanging Decor Pieces ($6 per six-pack) are lightweight and easy to display. Simply apply the double-sided adhesive dots and position the dragonfly or butterfly wherever you’d like. With no hammering or nails, your walls will remain intact, and it’s much easier to reposition the decor pieces, too.

7 Ceramic Flower Vase

This Ceramic Flower Vase ($6) is designed with a scalloped rim and a dainty, embossed bow pattern. Gather springtime flowers such as tulips, daffodils, lilacs, and poppies, or arrange dried or faux buds to create a bouquet you can look at year-round.

8 Vintage-Inspired Ribbon Wall Portrait

I’m envisioning this Vintage-Inspired Ribbon Wall Portrait ($3) in a powder room, nursery, or hallway. Hanging twine is included for easy installation. Dollar General is also selling a cherry art print that I think would look cute in the laundry room or kitchen.

9 Monogram Initial Hanging Decor

Beware of sellout risk! Certain letters of this crafty Monogram Initial Hanging Decor ($1) are bound to run out of stock. This wooden decoration looks homemade with its scalloped trim, floral background, and ribbon—you might as well credit it as an at-home arts and crafts project!

10 Mushroom Tabletop Decor

Small in size but bold in character, this Mushroom Tabletop Decor ($3) is perfect for mantles, shelves, and other narrow display areas.

11 Hanging Butterfly Decor

Available in assorted colors, this Hanging Butterfly Decor ($3) will make the perfect addition to your bathroom or gallery wall.