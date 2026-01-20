11 Best New Dollar General Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Get 'em now before they sell out!

From name-brand beauty products to spring decor to Valentine’s Day gift ideas, Dollar General has been hitting it out of the park recently—and the deals just keep getting better and better. This week, the discount retailer is dropping tons of new home decor finds, including scented candles and faux plants that cost tenfold at other stores. Keep scrolling to see the 11 best new home decor arrivals at Dollar General.

1 Tabletop Picture Frames

Display your family’s fondest memories in this gold-stained Tabletop Picture Frame ($1) that’s accented with an elaborate bow. Or, choose from fun pink and blue designs.

2 Bow-Shaped Tabletop Memo Holder

Available in blue and pink, this Bow-Shaped Tabletop Memo Holder ($1) can hold multiple notes, cards, and photos at once thanks to the wire’s sturdy spiral design.

3 Hyacinth Storage Basket

I love using open handwoven bins, much like this Hyacinth Storage Basket ($10), for storing dry pantry goods and bathroom supplies, as it keeps items neat and organized, and allows for quick, convenient access.

4 Framed Dried Floral Bouquet

You don’t have to be a green thumb to appreciate this Framed Dried Floral Bouquet ($6). The natural wood frame adds a rustic touch, while the transparent box leans more minimalist. Choose from an assortment of arrangements.

5 Chicken Printed Arch Decor

It doesn’t get more eclectic than this Chicken Printed Arch Decor ($3), which features a hen wearing cowgirl boots. The curved edges and flat base make it ideal for hanging over door frames and appliances.

6 Tabletop Monogram Decor

Certain initials of the Tabletop Monogram Decor ($1) are already selling out, so you’ll have to act quickly! Crafted from high-quality wood, the piece is available in two different blue floral prints.

7 Mushroom-Shaped Tabletop Decor

Dollar General is leaning into the gardencore aesthetic this spring with Mushroom-Shaped Tabletop Decor ($1). The fungi are coated in a metallic sheen for added charm.

8 Artificial Greenery Pot

Fake plants, including this Monstera and Philodendron Artificial Greenery Pot ($1), are ideal for spaces with very limited sunlight, people with busy schedules, and those with allergies or who own pets with allergies. Plus, you’ll never have to worry about watering them!

9 Decorative Home Decor Signs

Retailing for $3 each, these Decorative “LAUNDRY” and “PANTRY” Home Decor Signs come with double-sided adhesive tape for installation and feature a nature-inspired border.

10 Scented Candles

This Fresh Horizon-Scented Candle emanates “a crisp and invigorating aroma that evokes the refreshing feeling of a cool breeze on a clear day,” per D.G. Meanwhile, the Home & Sunshine-Scented Candle “brings the essence of a sunlit morning right into your home, making it perfect for relaxation and unwinding after a long day.” Both retail for only $1, so if it were up to me, I’d get both!

11 Butterfly-Shaped Tabletop Decor

Available in assorted colors, this Butterfly-Shaped Tabletop Decor ($3) would look so cute on a shelf or mantle alongside your other spring decor.