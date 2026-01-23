11 Best New Dollar General Valentine’s Day Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Perfect for your Galentine’s Day party!

Any bargain hunter will agree that discount stores like Dollar General are a treasure trove for Valentine’s Day gift basket finds and Galentine’s Day party decorations. We searched high and low to find the 11 best new Dollar General Valentine’s Day finds hitting shelves right now—and prices start at just $1. See our top picks below, and stock up quickly before these items sell out.

1 Valentine’s Day-Themed Garland & Tinsel

Create the romantic tablescape of your dreams using this nine-foot spool of shimmery red and pink Valentine’s Day Tinsel, which is adorned with heart-shaped cutouts. Additionally, you can use this 20-foot reel of Valentine’s Day Heart-Shaped Wire Garland to make a D.I.Y. photo backdrop, or cut the garland into shorter pieces and hang them from the ceiling for a dramatic flair.

Both items cost only $1, so you might as well stock up on both (or multiple!) for options.

2 Heart-Shaped Wooden Ornaments

Snag this four-pack of Heart-Shaped Wooden Ornaments ($1) with cutesy sayings like “Be Mine,” “Hugs,” “XOXO,” and “Cutie Pie.”

3 Light-Up Heart-Shaped Decor

This Light-Up Heart-Shaped Decor ($6) comes in a light pink hue and cherry red, both of which would look adorable on a nightstand. Choose from two messages: “LOVE YOU” and “BE MINE.”

4 “Love” Metallic Word Runner Tabletop Decor

Display this“Love” Metallic Word Runner Tabletop Decor ($6) on the mantle or use it as a photo prop. The signage comes in the colors red, pink, and silver.

5 Heart-Shaped Throw Pillow

Made from soft, plush fabric, this Heart-Shaped Throw Pillow ($5) is a sweet addition to a Valentine’s Day gift basket, or if you’re looking for a reading chair accent pillow.

6 Valentine’s Day Paper Goods

Skip the fuss and hassle of dirty dishes and use DG’s Valentine’s Day-themed paper goods instead. Some of our favorite designs include:

7 Valentine’s Day Food-Shaped Plush Toys

Heart pillows are corny and overrated. Do something unexpected and gift one of these

Valentine’s Day Food-Shaped Plush Toys ($6 each), including a “I Only Have Eyes For You” French Fry, Two Peas In a Pod, “Burning Love” Chili Pepper, and a “I Love You S’more” S’mores.

8 Valentine’s Day Beaded Wooden Garland

Perfect for mantles, table counters, cabinetry, and windows, this four-foot Valentine’s Day Beaded Wooden Garland ($1) comes in three themed designs: Cupcakes, “I Love You,” and conversation hearts.

9 XOXO Tic-Tac-Toe Game

Bring this portable XOXO Tic-Tac-Toe Game ($1) on your next date for a friendly game of competition! The prize? Winner gets to pick where you get takeout next.

10 Vertical Wall Sign Decor

Available in four designs, this Vertical Wall Sign Decor ($6) is embellished with glitter and hearts, as well as a hanging cord for convenience. Take your pick of four messages: “Hello Love,” “Love You More,” “Welcome,” and “XOXO.”

11 Heart-Shaped Sequin Tabletop Decor

Vertical decorations, much like this Heart-Shaped Sequin Tabletop Decor ($1), do a great job at filling up space and adding visual interest without hogging countertop space.