Scoot over, winter; spring is here. Well, at least at Five Below it is. The discount retailer just restocked its aisles with new skincare, pool party essentials, and outdoor craft supplies for less than $8—and just in time for warmer weather. Below, see the 11 best Five Below new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 Dani Beauty Skincare Collection

The harsh, cold weather we’ve been experiencing is the perfect catalyst for dry and dull skin. Amp up your skincare routine with Dani Beauty’s new collection. All of the items are just $5:

2 Paint Your Own Windchime Set

Just in time for spring, get your kids hooked on outdoorsy arts and crafts, like this Paint Your Own Windchime Set ($2). It comes in three fun motifs, including an alien, a strawberry, and a flamingo.

3 Printed Beach Towel

Don’t let the snow and ice fool you, beach season will be here before you know it. Grab a Printed Beach Towel ($6) before they sell out (or go up in price). Take your pick from over 15 designs.

4 Bladeless Handheld Fan

I’d rather shiver in the cold than sweat in the heat. That’s why I’m grabbing a Bladeless Handheld Fan ($5) to throw in my purse, so I can stay cool throughout my travels this spring and summer.

5 ScentxScent Glaze Eau De Toilette

No one likes a stinky bathroom. Keep your powder room smelling fresh with one of ScentxScent’s new Glaze Eau De Toilettes. The brand just dropped three new $5 scents: Confetti Cookie, Strawberry Shortcake, and Hawaiian Rainbow.

6 Hydrating Lip Vault Set

Shoppers are getting the most bang for their buck with Smoke & Mirrors’ Hydrating Lip Vault Set ($5). The kit includes five lip oils and five lip glosses, all of which are made with vegan and paraben-free formulas. Mix and match to find your new favorite lip combo!

7 Seaside Splash Seat

I’m counting down the days until I’m floating in the pool with a book in one hand and a margarita in the other. And my setup wouldn’t be complete without this Seaside Splash Seat ($5), which has a cup holder and oversized pillow for extra comfort.

8 Daisy-Shaped Chip & Dip Platter

If you enjoy hosting family and friends, you absolutely need this Daisy-Shaped Chip & Dip Platter ($5). The piece comes with seven compartments, which you can also utilize for snacks or a makeshift candy medley.

9 Washable Rug

This Washable Rug ($7) measures 2″x3″, and comes in three designs: cats, strawberries, and pink stripes.

10 Color Chalk Spray And Roller Set

Encourage your kid to get outside and embrace their creative side with this fun Color Chalk Spray And Roller Set ($5). The kit includes pink and yellow chalk spray, a green chalk roller, and five stencils.

11 LED Mini Travel Mirror

You never know when you might need to touch up your makeup, so stay prepared with this handy LED Mini Travel Mirror ($5). Its compact size is convenient for on-the-go use.