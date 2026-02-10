40+ New Five Below Stores Opening Soon—Here’s Where

New locations are coming to 19 states in February and March.

After opening a reported 150 new stores in 2025, Five Below is continuing its expansion in 2026, opening an additional 40+ locations, according to Good Housekeeping.

The discount store—which sells most items for $5 or less in departments including clothing, makeup, toys, decorations, and more—appointed a new CEO in late 2024 and a new CFO in late 2025. These changes at the top, along with strong holiday sales and overall higher foot traffic, seem to have buoyed Five Below, as investment analysts are significantly raising their stock estimates.

Thanks to this momentum, Five Below has now revealed a slew of locations where stores will open in February and March.

Here are the new Five Below locations:

According to Five Below’s “coming soon” location page, these are the 28 stores that have been announced so far:

California

Clovis—Loma Vista Shopping Center, 3706 E Shaw Ave: Opening March 27

Huntington Park—La Alameda Shopping Center, 7600 S Alameda St.: Opening Feb. 20

Delaware

Milford—The Plaza at Milford, 654 N Dupont Blvd Hwy: Opening Feb. 20

Florida

Sanford—Seminole Centre, 3617 S Orlando Dr: Opening Feb. 20

Georgia

Brookhaven—Northeast Plaza, 3309 Buford Hwy: Opening Feb. 20

Illinois

Chicago—Riverside Square, 1514 W 33rd St: Opening Feb. 13

Indiana

Jasper—Germantown Center, 3697 N Newton St: Opening Feb. 20

Bedford—Town Fair Center, 1224 James Avenue: Opening March 6

Iowa

Des Moines—Southridge Mall, 1111 E Army Post Rd: Opening Feb. 20

Maryland

Woodlawn—Meadows Shopping Center, 6614 Security Blvd: Opening March 20

New Hampshire

Concord—Capitol Shopping Center, 80 Storrs St: Opening Feb. 20

New Jersey

Watchung—Blue Star Shopping Center, 1701 Route 22: Opening Feb. 13

New Mexico

Hobbs—Hobbs Junction, 2220 N Grimes St: Opening Feb. 20

New York

Clifton Park—Clifton Park Center, 22 Clifton Country Rd: Opening Feb. 20

Carmel Hamlet—Putnam Plaza, 1844-1936 US-6: Opening Feb. 13

Ohio

Lorain—The Shops on Leavitt, 4415 N Leavitt Rd: Opening Feb. 20

Amelia—Pierce Town Center, 206 W Main St: Opening March 20

Mansfield—Possum Run Road, 2525 Possum Run Rd: Opening Feb. 20

Oklahoma

Woodward—1308 Oklahoma Ave: Opening Feb. 20

Pennsylvania

Honesdale—Route 6 Mall, 650 Old Willow Ave: Opening Feb. 20

Latrobe—Latrobe 30 Plaza, 1020 Latrobe 30 Plz: Opening Feb. 27

South Carolina

N Augusta—Edgewood Square, 123 Edgewood Drive: Opening March 13

Conway—Coastal Centre, 1610 Church St: Opening March 27

Texas

Pasadena—Pasadena Town Center, 1000 Southmore Ave: Opening March 13

Victoria—Victoria Retail Village, 8900 Block of N Navarro St: Opening March 27

Humble—Atascocita Commons, 6705 FM 1960 E: Opening March 6

Utah

St. George—Saint George Place, 801 S Bluff St: Opening Feb. 20

Wyoming

Casper—Blackmore Marketplace, 560 Newport Rd: Opening Feb. 20

Five Below is shifting to these new merchandise categories:

When these new stores open their doors, they may have some new types of merchandise and price points. As Best Life reported in December, after Winnie Park took over as CEO in late 2024, she shifted focus to items that appeal to Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha customers. This includes beauty products, accessories, and “dupes” for popular name brands.

However, at the same time, Five Below is introducing more items that are well above $5, including “a $35 mini fridge and a $25 scooter,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

“We believe it’s all about relative value,” CFO Dan Sullivan told the Journal. “And so we have the opportunity to go above $5 as long as we jam that item with value.”

As of Dec. 2025, about 80 percent of Five Below’s products were $5 or less, but analysts predict that could soon drop to 75 percent.