12 Major Stores Shutting Down Locations, From Macy’s to American Eagle

Stores like Amazon Fresh and Francesca's are closing down completely.

It’s no secret that the retail world is struggling. Many companies are having trouble adjusting as the transition from brick-and-mortar operations to online sales continues. Just taking a walk through your local shopping center can show that while some ’90s mall stores are still around, many mainstays aren’t thriving like they once were. Now, a dozen major stores have announced that they’ll be shutting down locations in the coming months, including some very familiar brands. Read on to see which retailers are retreating.

1 Macy’s

While the iconic department store has successfully transitioned some of its operations in recent years, Macy’s is still set to lose more of its locations. On Jan. 9, the retailer announced it would shutter 14 stores across 12 states as it continues its Bold New Chapter business strategy to help the chain regain its footing in a changing landscape, Axios reported. The move comes after the company closed 66 stores last year.

2 Amazon Fresh & Amazon Go

It’s not just physical stores that are suffering: Some digital giants are also having a hard time making brick-and-mortar work. On Jan. 27, Amazon announced it would be shuttering all of its remaining Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores, The Wall Street Journal reported. The move will affect 57 Fresh stores and 15 Amazon Go convenience stores.

In the announcement, the company said it would be focusing its grocery operations by opening more than 100 new Whole Foods grocery stores by the end of the decade.

3 Neiman Marcus Last Call

This one is a little on the nose: On Jan. 30, Neiman Marcus parent company Saks Global announced it was closing all of its Neiman Marcus Last Call stores across the U.S., Fast Company reports. The move will affect the five remaining locations it operates across California, Florida, and Texas.

4 Saks Off 5th

And that’s not the only bargain store brand in the Saks Global portfolio that will see some serious changes. The company also announced it would be closing almost all of its remaining Saks Off 5th locations in the coming weeks, per Fast Company. The move will see 57 stores shutter across 18 states, while 12 will carry on. However, the company’s website is “winding down operations.”

The decision to shutter and downsize the discount store brands comes just weeks after Saks Global filed for bankruptcy. In a statement released at the time, the company says it is “evaluating its operational footprint to invest resources where it has the greatest long-term potential.”

5 Francesca’s

In another blow to mall fashion staples, Francesca’s announced last month it would be closing all of its locations and going out of business, Women’s Wear Daily reports. The women’s clothing store filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with one representative for the company telling the news outlet that “we are liquidating our inventory and closing soon.” The announcement marks the end of a quarter-century run for the store, which first opened in 1999.

6 Allbirds

On Jan. 28, direct-to-consumer-turned-brick-and-mortar retailer Allbirds announced it would be shuttering almost all of its stores across the U.S. before the end of February, Retail Dive reports. The company specified that it would keep two domestic outlet stores and two full-price shops in the U.K. open. The move will affect 21 locations overall.

“This is an important step for Allbirds, as we drive toward profitable growth under our turnaround strategy,” Allbirds CEO Joe Vernachio said in a statement, per Retail Dive. “We have been opportunistically reducing our brick-and-mortar portfolio over the past two years. By exiting these remaining unprofitable doors, we are taking actions to reduce costs and support the long-term health of the business.”

7 Carter’s

Children’s and baby store Carter’s is yet another retailer with locations on the chopping block. Last October, the company announced it would close 150 stores, including 100 that closed before the end of the year, Yahoo Finance reports.

The store said it was also halting all openings of new locations and would regretfully be cutting 300 jobs across the company through 2028. Representatives for the company cited tariffs as one of the main reasons for their recent financial struggles.

8 Kroger

Ubiquitous grocery chain Kroger is about to get a little bit smaller. Last summer, the chain announced it was closing 60 underperforming locations across the U.S., USA Today reported. The company did not specify which stores were slated to close, with shutterings continuing through the end of this year.

9 Walgreens

Mainstay pharmacy chains have struggled lately, and Walgreens is no different. In October 2024, the drugstore said it would close roughly 1,200 locations across the U.S. over the following three years after announcing that it was struggling with sluggish sales, USA Today reports. The ongoing shutterings are expected to continue through the end of 2027.

10 Eddie Bauer

The future appears grim for iconic clothing store Eddie Bauer. According to sources familiar with the company’s plans to file for bankruptcy, it will likely close almost all of its locations across the U.S. and Canada, if not all, Retail Dive reports. However, there is a chance that an outside operator could opt to take over a “handful” of stores in North America.

11 REI

Outdoor enthusiasts will be disappointed to hear that one of their favorite stores is downsizing. Last October, REI announced it would close three of its underperforming locations in 2026, Retail Dive reports. They include a location in Paramus, New Jersey, that is set to close before the end of the first quarter of this year. The other two are a flagship store in Lower Manhattan and one in Boston, which are slated to shut down later in the year.

12 American Eagle

While it’s remarkable for any ’90s staple to still be chugging along, stores like American Eagle are not immune to changes in business. On Jan. 29, the retailer announced it would close 35 stores across the U.S. as part of a corporate restructuring plan, The Street reports. This includes three stores across Pennsylvania that were already shuttered earlier last month.

“This strategic decision will enable [American Eagle] to prioritize growth and focus on its portfolio of leading lifestyle brands,” the company wrote in an email statement to The Street.