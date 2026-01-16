11 ’90s Mall Stores That Are Still Around—And What They Sell Now

If you're feeling nostalgic, these iconic retailers have stuck it out over three decades.

For Gen X and Millennials, taking a trip to the mall was about so much more than just buying stuff. You might stop by the food court for an Aunt Aunnie’s pretzel and soda, talk yourself into getting your ears pierced, flip through stacks of CDs, try to call your friends from a payphone, or simply kill time walking those long corridors of stores—many of which have long since gone out of business.

The good news is that with nostalgia becoming an increasingly popular marketing tool, some of your favorite shops are coming back and gaining new fan bases decades later. But there are also plenty of ’90s mall stores that are still around, even if they might not be selling the same items you remember. Here are the places that have survived for decades past their original heydays.

1 Hot Topic

If you were goth, emo, or in any way fascinated by counterculture as a teen, then Hot Topic was the place for you. Whether it was a new studded belt, a chain wallet, an edgy band t-shirt, or a shocking color of hair dye, you knew this was exactly the place you could find it.

But much like some of the angst deep within, Hot Topic never really went away from the mall circuit. These days, you can still find plenty of band merch and apparel, but the overall focus has shifted from counterculture to anime, merch for popular shows and movies, and collectibles like Funko Pop dolls.

Now you’ll know where to go when you want to revive that Dookie album cover t-shirt you wore every other day during the Clinton administration!

In the ’90s, there’s a decent chance that you went to Foot Locker to pick up Air Jordans or the latest pair of Iversons. But in a strange twist of fate, shoe culture has actually become more celebrated in the decades that have followed—especially when it comes to hyped releases.

These days, the retailer focuses on limited-release drops, special-edition collaborations, and athleisure, placing greater emphasis on its online sales than on its brick-and-mortar footprint.

3 Spencer’s Gifts

Spencer’s Gifts was the pinnacle of ’90s mall stores, if only because, despite never really serving a very clear purpose, it was always the one store you’d find yourself wandering into during an aimless afternoon shopping trip. Back then, you might find a blacklight felt poster for your room, a gag item for pranking your friends, and other unclassifiable items.

But three decades later, the store only has a slightly different look in 2026 (beyond having dropped the “Gifts” from their name), selling piercings, adult humor items, kitschy decor like lava lamps, and is still a great source for those gag items you wouldn’t find anywhere else.

4 Old Navy

In the ’90s, Old Navy was the go-to store for affordable yet stylish clothing. And even though the quality often made it feel like fast fashion, it managed to bridge all age groups and demographics to become one of the most culturally dominant fashion retailers of the time.

These days, the store is still pushing affordable family clothing, with a focus on more athleisure items than you might remember from 30 years ago (when athleisure wasn’t even a word yet). They also still lean heavily into regular sales and promotions, maintaining that value shopping appeal.

5 American Eagle

Besides maybe the Gap, few stores found broad appeal with the vaguely preppy set quite like American Eagle. The retailer is still open these days, but you won’t find the distressed jeans and graphic tees that put the store on the map before Y2K.

These days, the store still has core fashion offerings, but focuses on more inclusive sizing, premium denim choices, and comfort wear like sweats, leggings, and hoodies.

6 Claire’s

It’s safe to say that Claire’s was a foundational memory for many young shoppers in the 1990s, both as a resource for all the colorful accessories you’d ever need and very likely the first place you ever got your ears pierced.

These days, the store still provides plenty of those same items, but has also added more of an emphasis as a piercing epicenter for young teens. They’ve also incorporated more tween and teen-focused skincare items and pop culture accessories.

7 FYE

Before streaming became the norm, there was something truly special about walking into an FYE and going through all of the new albums and recently released DVDs. But now that physical media has been all but replaced, the entertainment store has pivoted slightly to maintain relevance.

These days, FYE leans more into vinyl records as the once-outdated medium has become the go-to format for many music fans. The store has also jumped into stocking anime merchandise, nostalgia items, and other collectibles.

8 Abercrombie & Fitch

Some of us can smell the memory of Abercrombie & Fitch almost as much as we can picture it, thanks to the retailer’s signature scent that associates sprayed throughout stores during opening hours. But while the company faced a decade and a half of controversy that culminated in criminal charges for former CEO Brian Jeffries, the brand appears to have successfully pulled off a rare revival.

What was once the epitome of preppy clothing (although rounded out with obnoxious logos and t-shirts with deeply problematic innuendo) has rebirthed itself as a more inclusive shopping experience.

Today, the store focuses more on a coherent set of casual clothing for young adults, and has even dipped its toe into specific fashion niches like wedding guest dresses and officially sanctioned pro sports team apparel.

9 GameStop

In the ’90s, nothing was more exciting than running into the mall to pick up the latest and hottest Nintendo 64 game to hit the shelves at GameStop (which was known as Electronics Boutique for a while, too).

But as consoles have evolved to run on downloadable games, this hub has refocused its efforts on items like gaming collectables (including Pokémon cards), gaming equipment, and more. It’s also become a main player in the resale market for game-related products.

10 Limited Too

It’s hard to think of a store that does a better job epitomized being a tween in the ’90s than Limited Too. It was the polar opposite of its somewhat austere older-sibling Limited brand for adults, focusing on bright colors, playful prints, and so, so much glitter and sparkles.

Like a lot of legacy mall stores, the brand had all but shut down by 2010. But in recent years, a Limited Too comeback has been afoot that has revived the retailer. The most notable difference in this case is that, on top of marketing to younger generations, the store announced in 2025 that it would cave to customer demand for adult sizes suitable for the Millennial set who grew up wearing the clothes, too.

11 Champs Sports

There’s a good chance that if you needed replacement cleats, your team’s new star player’s jersey, or apparel featuring your favorite sports team before Y2K, a trip to Champs Sports was in order. But after a shift in buying habits nearly took the store out in the new millennium, the store has slightly pivoted.

Similar to other sports-related retailers, it now also focuses on core seasonal products and everyday footwear and apparel while emphasizing special releases and limited-run items, especially in the hyped sneakers arena. It’s also picked up more performance gear and even begun to support local run club chapters for customers.