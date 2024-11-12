Millennials, Remember Limited Too? The Brand Is Making a Comeback for Adults

Growing up as a tween in the late '90s/early 2000s, there was quite possibly nothing more exciting than my mom taking me to the mall. Yes, I loved the Sun Ripened Raspberry body spray from Bath & Body Works and the endless butterfly clips from Claire's. But it was stepping into Limited Too that truly felt like Christmas morning. It was an entire store designed for me. I could pick up glittery T-shirts, non-embarrassing bras, and Spice Girls lollipops all in one place. Their frequent buyer card was my first introduction to bargain shopping (and likely part of the reason why my mother indulged my shopping sprees).

But more than all that, it was fun. Unlike shopping in a staid department store, Limited Too was colorful and whimsical. Destiny's Child and Backstreet Boys played while my mom and I bonded over which dress to buy (the purple paisley or the retro pink swirls). But of course, like my entire generation, I aged out of Limited Too. My mall trips were soon filled with stops at Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, far less innocent and far more, shall we say, fragrant stores.

Limited Too eventually succumbed to this shift, closing almost entirely by 2010. However, the clothing brand recently announced that it's making a comeback, and it's all grown up.

RELATED: Bed Bath & Beyond Will Open New Stores—Here's What to Expect.

The sister brand to The Limited, Limited Too first launched in 1987, boasting 560 locations at its peak, as well as a popular catalog-magazine. As The Cut reports, the retailer was struggling by 2008, likely due to a combination of its target demographic growing up and the economy floundering. All of their stores were either closed or converted to Justice outposts, a similar tween-focused concept but with a bit more edge.

Then, in 2015, the retail licensing firm Bluestar acquired Limited Too’s trademarks. "Limited Too one-offs have appeared at department stores and on Amazon in the years since," noted The Washington Post.

Most notably, this past July, Limited Too launched a tween-focused collection at Kohl's, encouraged by the resurgence of Y2K fashion. "Each piece is designed to bring back fond memories for those who grew up with the brand while introducing that same magic to a new generation," said design manager Petra Kennedy in a statement, per Retail Dive. The collection includes Limited Too-branded pullovers, a sequin dress and shrug set, velour sweatpants, and much more.

However, millennials were annoyed that the clothes weren't marketed to them. When Limited Too started teasing its Kohl's partnership, the comments went off.

"Please be adult sizes because we NEED THIS," wrote one woman. "I swear on all that is holy if this is not for adults I will lose it," said another. "So you revive a millennial brand/store what have you but not in our sizes???" agreed someone else.

Well, it looks like the brand listened because they just announced in an Instagram post that adult sizes will launch in the spring of 2025.

"Limited Too has always been about celebrating tweens, and we want to keep that special magic alive for the next generation," they wrote. "This is why the initial idea of the re-launch was to create the most fun and fabulous products for tweens."

"Now, we're excited to tell you that Limited Too will launch for adults this Spring—a tribute to our cherished OGs that have supported us along," they continued. "You'll see a sneak peek of this with a capsule collection during the holiday season, too."

According to The Washington Post, the holiday collection launched yesterday; however, no adult sizes were available on Kohl's website at the time of writing.

"Featuring garments like a shiny quilted bomber jacket and a shrunken baseball tee with a lettuce hem, Limited Too’s new grown-up collection looks like a plausible continuation of Limited Too the way now-grown millennials collectively and fondly remember it," WaPo wrote after seeing press photos of the collection. It will be available in women's sizes 0 to 18; updates can be found on the LTD 2.0 Instagram page.