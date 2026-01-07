Trader Joe’s Is Opening 20 New Stores This Year—Here’s Where

The grocery chain will expand its footprint in the coming months.

There are very few retailers in the game with the kind of public adoration that Trader Joe’s enjoys. Fans of the store would argue it’s one of the best grocery stores in America, thanks not only to its low prices but also to the high quality of its in-house products. But if you’ve never been fortunate enough to have one in your area, your luck might be about to change. That’s because Trader Joe’s is planning on opening 20 new stores this year as the company expands its brick-and-mortar footprint.

Where will the new Trader Joe’s locations be?

There’s no denying that Trader Joe’s is a major player in the grocery game, operating just over 600 stores across 42 states as of the end of 2025, according to the company’s website. But despite its widespread availability, the chain is continuing to expand with a few new locations slated to open across the U.S. in the coming months.

In the northeast, the chain plans to open a brand new store in Miller Place, New York, on Long Island at 300 Rte. 25A, according to the store’s website. It will also be hosting a ribbon-cutting in Hamden, Connecticut, with a new location at 46 Skiff St.

Further south, the store is also opening a location in New Orleans, Louisiana, at 2428 Napoleon Ave. Besides the Big Easy, McKinney, Texas, is another new Trader Joe’s in the South, opening at 8101 Eldorado Parkway. As of Jan. 6, the company hasn’t listed any exact opening dates for the new stores.

And that’s not all: There is planned expansion beyond what is listed on the company’s website. Trader Joe’s is converting a former Party City location in Orlando, Florida, into one of its stores, the Orlando Business Journal reports. It’s also taking over a former Rite Aid with a new location in Santa Monica, California, at 1331 Wilshire Blvd, the Los Angeles Times reports. Construction also recently began on a new location in Lafayette, Louisiana, at 1710 Camellia Blvd., according to KLFY. And in addition to its McKinney location, it’s also opening another Houston-area store in Texas at 5130 Bellaire Blvd. in Bellaire, Culture Map Houston reports.

The new locations are part of an expansion push.

The newly planned stores come as the affordable grocery chain continues a string of recent openings through the second half of 2025, per the company’s website. Last December alone, Trader Joe’s opened new locations in:

Cypress, Texas (at 9715 Towne Lake Pkwy)

Virginia Beach, Virginia (at 220 Constitution Drive)

Williamsville, New York (at 5017 Transit Rd.)

Columbia, South Carolina (at 275 Harbison Blvd.)

Costa Mesa, California (at 2170 Harbor Blvd., Ste. 100)

Earlier in the year, the retailer cut the ribbon in more than a dozen locations. The list of new stores includes Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Westminster, Colorado; Bellingham, Washington; Tracy, California; Yucaipa, California; Northridge, California; Hoover, Alabama; New Orleans, Louisiana; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Glenmont, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Staten Island, New York; Iselin, New Jersey; Exton, Pennsylvania; Berwyn, Pennsylvania; Rockville, Maryland; and two separate locations in Washington, D.C., among others, Grocery Dive reported.

The company is experiencing a bit of a business boom.

The rapid expansion last year also comes after major growth in 2024, which saw the company open 34 new locations, per Grocery Dive. Trader Joe’s appears to be taking advantage of an increase in business, with foot traffic in the stores reported to be up 13 percent last March from the previous month, and up 9 percent from March in the previous year.

Other recent data has also shown it’s gaining ground on its competitors. From mid-2020 to mid-2025, the store saw just shy of a 1 percent grocery market share gain, per Grocery Dive. This put it ahead of Wegmans, Albertsons, Kroger, and Whole Foods during the same time period.