10 Best Grocery Stores in America, According to Shoppers

These are the chains that came out on top.

Where you grab your groceries tends to be a mix of convenience, selection, and the right pricing in the face of inflation. But there’s something undeniably special about knowing you have access to a place that meets all your daily necessities. Whether it’s the high-quality produce, delicious prepared foods, or friendly service, many shoppers become die-hard fans of their favorite retailers for a reason. Now, new data has revealed the best grocery stores in America, according to shoppers.

A new survey revealed the top grocers in the U.S.

It’s normal to see grocery shopping as a chore. But for some lucky customers, a trip to their favorite store can be something of a treat. But with so many chains cultivating die-hard fanbases, which ones are actually the best in the land?

As part of their annual 10 Best Awards, a panel of expert editors from USA Today nominated a shortlist of notable grocery stores around the country. The newspaper then opened voting to the public to determine how they all stacked up to one another in terms of service, value, and product selection. Here’s how it all shook out:

10. Wegman’s Food Markets

9. Publix Super Markets

8. Heinen’s Grocery Store

7. ALDI

6. Gelson’s Markets

5. Stew Leonard’s

4. Natural Grocers

3. Fresh Thyme Market

2. Hy-Vee

1. The Fresh Market

With 166 locations across 22 states, The Fresh Market appears to be the far and away favorite pick among the public. Besides winning in the best overall store category, they also took home Best Grocery Store Bakery, Best Grocery Store Deli, Best Grocery Store for Produce, and Best Grocery Store Prepared Food.

While almost all of the stores were repeats from last year’s list of winners, one notable shop was absent in 2025: Trader Joe’s. The popular chain slipped out of contention after taking the eighth spot in the rankings last year.

Other notable lists spread out the love a bit more.

Public opinion on grocery stores can often be nuanced, which unfortunately doesn’t always translate to ranked lists. As part of a separate survey, the nonprofit group Consumers’ Checkbook conducted about their favorite chains in the Washington, D.C. region, covering everything from low pricing to consistent quality. And while they didn’t offer a traditional top ten list, they were able to put together a grouping based on each’s merits.

For the overall best grocery store, readers chose Wegmans for a host of reasons. According to the survey, 87 percent of respondents said it was a “superior” overall grocery store, while 85 percent rated the store’s produce as the same. Despite this, Consumers’ Checkbook found that the store was still relatively affordable, averaging 15 percent less expensive than Whole Foods.

When it comes to affordability, European imports Lidl and Aldi received high marks. However, customers pointed out the caveat that the two chains both sell mostly in-house brands, and only limited versions of popular name brands. The survey also pointed out that Amazon Fresh, Walmart, and Food Lion also got high marks for lower prices.

The findings also pit warehouse retailers Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s against one another. Ultimately, Costco came out the winner of the group when it comes to overall quality, produce quality, and especially high marks for its meat quality.

The other big takeaway from the most recent survey was Whole Foods, but not in a positive light. The chain has tumbled in overall quality, with the percentage of respondents calling it “superior” dropping from more than 90 in recent years to 65 for 2025, The Washington Post reports.

One other chain received a notable award.

Among all the data, rankings, and surveys, there was still one grocery store that took home a commendable honor. In a press release on Dec. 29, industry publication Store Brands named Natural Grocers the 2025 Retailer of the Year.

Specifically, the publication said the honor was to recognize the store’s commitment to expanding its private-label products “while staying true to its mission of offering healthy, high-quality items” at an affordable price.

The award also notes the chain’s “rigorous quality and wellness standards,” which it upholds when developing its in-house products and curating inventory from elsewhere. According to the company’s policy, this means adhering to non-GMO, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, pasture-based, cruelty-free, and environmentally responsible products that don’t contain artificial sweeteners, preservatives, dyes, or hydrogenated oils.