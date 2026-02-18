11 Best New Dollar General Easter Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Almost everything is $2 or less.

The Easter Bunny came early this year—at least at Dollar General. The discount retailer is overflowing with Easter basket essentials (candies, fake grass, arts and crafts, and toys) and spring decor, including string lights and shelf accents. And, of course, a majority of our must-have picks are all under $2. Shop the 11 best new Easter finds hitting shelves at Dollar General right now.

1 Mini Floral Easter Bunny

Available in pink or blue, this Mini Floral Easter Bunny ($1) is the perfect spring addition to your bookshelf or mantle.

2 Easter Chick Home Decor

The Easter Bunny will get a kick out of these Easter Chick Home Decor ($1), which come in decorative shells and have crazy hairdos. For just one buck a piece, you can pick up the whole trio!

3 Easter Bunny-Shaped Garden Stakes

Get your yard ready for an Easter egg scavenger hunt with these decorative Easter Bunny-Shaped Garden Stakes ($2). They’re made from weather-resistant metal and have a striped design with glittery tails.

4 Peeps Easter Bunny String Lights

Calling all Peeps lovers! The beloved candy retailer just released its own rendition of Easter Bunny String Lights ($3) that resemble their iconic marshmallow treats. Best of all, they’re battery-operated, so location isn’t an issue.

5 Easter Peeps Plush Toys

As if string lights weren’t enough, Dollar General is also selling Easter Peeps Plush Toys in both large ($12) and jumbo ($24) varieties. (You’re going to need a bigger Easter basket.)

6 Easter Bunny Novelty Glasses

You’ve heard of N.Y.E. glasses, but have you heard of Easter Bunny Novelty Glasses ($2)?! These goofy glasses will make for fun photo props and Easter basket goodies.

7 Decorative Easter Eggs

We just found your next DIY project. Grab an empty hurricane vase or glass bowl, and fill it with these Decorative Easter Eggs ($1) for a colorful display. The assortment features pink, blue, green, yellow, and purple eggs with smooth, glittered, and speckled finishes.

8 Easter Egg Foam Picks

Incorporate these Easter Egg Foam Picks ($1) into flower bouquets, wreaths, Easter baskets, and table centerpieces.

9 Easter Bunny Braided Basket

Ditch the plastic and invest in a reusable Easter Bunny Braided Basket ($6), which can serve as both an Easter basket and a scavenger hunt basket.

10 Easter Grass

Speaking of which, you’re going to need fake Easter Grass ($2) for your Easter basket ensemble. Choose from blue, pink, purple, or green. (You can also use the grass as a base in your hurricane vase or bowl with the faux decor eggs, too.)

11 Spring Cross Stitch Kit

Looking to pick up a new hobby? DIYers have been loving cross-stitching for its screen-free and therapeutic benefits. Plus, it’s an easy way to make your own artwork or gifts for friends and family. Snag this Spring Cross Stitch Kit ($1), available in both butterfly and Easter egg patterns.