These new Hobby Lobby Easter finds are already selling fast.

Easter is coming early this year, and Hobby Lobby is ready for it. Easter Sunday falls on April 5 in 2026, which is less than two months away. If you are anything like me, you will start decorating in less than two weeks, so now is the time to shop for everything you need. What is Hobby Lobby stocking its aisles with this year? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby Easter finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Vintage Inspired Easter Decor

A few influencers, including The Vettel Farm, shared about vintage-inpsired decor. “A fun detour to @hobbylobby to check out all of the vintage inspired Spring finds today! 🌷🐣🌱Sharing a few more fun finds in my stories too, including one that is going to be an epic DIY!” they wrote.

2 This Perfect Tray Arrangement

Our Winton Home shared a Hobby Lobby spring centerpiece that is perfect for Easter. “I found sooo many cute things at Hobby Lobby!” they captioned the post. “They are running their 40% off sale for Spring & Easter!! I had to go get a few things!! The pink tulips paired perfectly with the purple flowers! I also love the flocked egg and Easter bunny!! They had so many cute colors in these, perfect for spring and Easter decor!! The bow vase was another favorite of mine! You could put small floral stems in like babies breath or just leave it empty like I did. And lastly, I added the pink ribbed candle. They had this candle in pink purple, green and yellow. I had to get all the colors lol but in the centerpiece the pink one was perfect!!”

3 Bunny Topiaries

Our Winton Home also shared other great decorations, including bunny topiaries and flocked bunnies. “This is your sign to go to hobby lobby for Spring and Easter decor! 🌷🌷 They had sooo many cute spring and Easter items! I love the green bunnies!and all the flocked bunnies! They also have the prettiest tulips and hydrangeas!” they captioned a post.

4 Bunny Wall Art

Hobby Lobby recently expanded its wall art collection, at my store at least. Vlog with Cindy shared some of her favorite bunny-inspired art.

5 This Goose

Does it get any quacken cuter than this goose? “I beg your pardon 🤩 This is literally the cutest collection I’ve seen at Hobby Lobby! Reminds me of the vintage goose plate that everyone is obsessed with. If you want this collection make sure to make a trip now before it’s gone,” Jamie Lee Strand shared.

6 Easter Basket Stuff

The Purple Alphabet shared a video with everything you need to fill an Easter basket. “Shop with me for Easter Basket finds at Hobby Lobby. I’ll show you some of the favorites I spotted,” they captioned the post.

7 Easter Craft Kits

The Purple Alphabet also found great Easter crafts. “Shop with me at Hobby Lobby for the spring and Easter crafts. What’s great about Hobby Lobby is that they have a selection for single crafters or groups of crafters and they have a variety for all ages,” they wrote.

8 The New Bow Collection

While not specifically Easter, the new pink bow collection definitely fits the vibe. “A fun lil shopping moment,” an influencer captioned this post. “Omg I saw that collection and thought it was so cute,” a follower commented.

9 A Wall Of Mugs

Jase Loves Deals shared a wall of spring-inspired mugs. “SPRING HAS SPRUNG at Hobby Lobby 🌷Florals, bunnies, bright spring EVERYTHING… and it’s 40% OFF! Run, don’t walk—your spring decor era starts now,” they captioned the post.

10 Faux Flowers

Don’t forget to pick up faux Easter flowers. “Your sign to run to hobby lobby if you’re in need of spring stems,” one shopper wrote. “These are so pretty love it,” another commented. “So pretty – especially the tulips!” another added.

11 And, This Craft

Whimsically Wonderful shared an adorable craft.”Spring is popping up in stores which means the cutest items for gifting like these phone lip balm pods! Oh man, perfect for a teacher, for bestie baskets, for a pre teen Easter basket or yourself 😍I grabbed a bag from @hobbylobby that was so affordable, even more budget friendly when you hit that 50% off,” she captioned the post. “Using adorable bunny chenille patches to decorate the outside or leave it plain. Love this gingham color.”