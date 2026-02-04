6 Best Hobby Lobby Valentine’s New Arrivals

From garlands to heart glasses, these Valentine’s finds at Hobby Lobby are selling fast this February.

Is your house feeling a little empty and underdecorated after taking down all the Christmas and holiday decorations? Head to Hobby Lobby, where the aisles are filled with holiday items ahead, starting with Valentine’s Day. The annual day celebrating love is quickly approaching, and there are so many ways to spread the message in your house. From kitchen towels and glasses to garlands and wreaths, the V-Day decorations at Hobby Lobby are popping. What should you shop for before it’s time to move on to St. Patrick’s Day and Easter decor? Here are the 6 best Hobby Lobby Valentine’s Day new arrivals.

1 All the Garlands

Several influencers, including Passion 4 Savings, shared about the garlands. “Hobby Lobby has the CUTEST Valentine’s💘 Day Garlands! And they are all 40% off!” they wrote. There are lots of pink and red options, covered with hearts, bows, and XOs.

2 Kitchen Towels

Infuse love into your kitchen this Valentine’s Day with Hobby Lobby kitchen towels. Jasmin Loraine shared a video of her favorite items, which included kitchen goodies. “These valentines day finds are too cute! 💘 I’ve never decorated much for valentines before, but hobby lobby’s section was too good to pass up,” she wrote. “Omg everything is so stinkin cute,” she wrote.

3 And These Heart Glasses

Brianna shared about these clear cups, perfect for coffee and tea, with a bold heart on them. “A little Valentine’s Day joy from Hobby Lobby 🤍💘 Seasonal cups always make the everyday feel sweeter,” she captioned the post.

4 Bow Shaped Dishes

Are you hosting a V-Day party? Use these bow-shaped dishes for snacks or candy. “Valentine’s is officially in full swing at Hobby Lobby 💕🎀 From bow-themed trinket boxes to the cutest earrings, garland, plates, cups, and plushies… I’m obsessed 😍 Everything is giving sweet + festive and I want it all. Which one is your favorite?” she captioned the post.

5 Heart Wreaths

Looking for something to hang on the lonely hook where your Christmas wreath used to be? Hobby Lobby has some amazing heart wreaths. “POV: You went in for one thing and left planning Valentine’s Day decor already 💕 Hobby Lobby understood the assignment 😍 Save this for inspo 💌,” Rose Mom Tripping wrote.

6 And, Wall Signs

Don’t forget to give your walls love, too! There are so many great wall hangings that will dress your house up with the V-Day spirit. “Valentines Days Decorations 💌 💘 Hobby Lobby !! 💝❤️,” Sandriux captioned this post.