6 New Hobby Lobby Mirrors That Look Designer for Less

Hobby Lobby has become a reliable source for affordable finds that look just like items from Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and other high-end stores. This includes interior design staples like mirrors, which can come as a major relief for anyone redecorating on a budget. Ready to get the look you want without paying too much? Read on for the new Hobby Lobby mirrors that look designer but cost a lot less.

1 Distressed White Carved Wood Wall Mirror

Mirrors tend to cost a fortune, but things can get even pricier when they include intricate design elements like carved wood. But thanks to Hobby Lobby, there’s still an option that won’t drain your entire design budget.

This Distressed White Carved Wood Wall Mirror includes a simple yet ornate frame that helps elevate its look. And at just a hair shy of being 2 feet in diameter, it also takes up plenty of wall space where you need it most. The best part? This piece sells for just $45, making it a bona fide bargain.

2 Wavy Wood Wall Mirror

In case you haven’t noticed, sharp corners and straight lines are out, while rounded edges and intricate borders are in. That’s where this Wavy Wood Wall Mirror comes in handy: Not only does it provide a reflection and a way to make your space look bigger, but its bolder borders make it eye-catching in and of itself—all for just $55!

If you need further proof that this is the same look you’ll find in higher-end stores, consider the Round Wavy Wood Wall Mirror at West Elm Kids, or the Coquille Scalloped Oval Wall Mirror from Anthropologie. Besides their shockingly similar looks to the Hobby Lobby option, there’s an even more striking discrepancy in their price tags: $199 and $328, respectively.

3 Boho Rattan Flower Round Wall Mirror

Speaking of design resurgences: Rattan is back in a big way! That light wicker can be an easy way to invite a breezy, lighter look into any room. And that’s especially true of this Boho Rattan Flower Round Wall Mirror: With two different concentric rows of petals, it becomes an instant accent piece that evokes a sunny, summery feel.

Normally, on-trend items like this can go for a fortune at designer stores. But at Hobby Lobby, this option is even lower than outlet pricing at just $75.

4 Bordeaux Arch Metal Wall Mirror

In a recent post, TikTok user @christinayaromich gushes about an Anthropologie mirror dupe that’s available at Hobby Lobby. The high-end retailer lists their 3-foot and 5-foot mirrors for $548 and $898, respectively. However, Hobby Lobby sells identical items for $65 and $130 in the two sizes, resulting in savings of $483 and $768.

5 Gold Ornate Wall Mirror

Going for that glitzy look? Fortunately, not everything that glitters has to cost as much as gold. This Gold Ornate Wall Mirror from Hobby Lobby is a stunner, the kind of piece you’d find at West Elm. Except instead of spending hundreds of dollars for that high-end look, you’ll only have to drop $70!

6 Whitewash Beaded Rectangle Wood Wall Mirror

Need something for your hallway, foyer, or living room that’s not too loud but certainly not boring? Consider this Whitewash Beaded Rectangle Wood Wall Mirror, which offers ample wall coverage at 37 inches by 30 inches. Customers in the review section also gush about how “pretty” the piece looks, with many saying it looks great in their living rooms, bathrooms, and more.

But despite its attractive design, you won’t have to shell out those high-end prices. That’s because this piece runs for just $85, or a fraction of what you would pay at designer stores.