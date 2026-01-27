Shoppers share the chic T.J. Maxx decor finds that look luxe without the luxury price.

One of my favorite places shop for home goods for less is T.J. Maxx. And I’m not the only one! There are tons of influencers who specialize in discovering and sharing home finds from the discount store. While T.J. doesn’t have as extensive a home decor department as HomeGoods, there are still so many great items and deals to be had. What are people shopping for right now? Here are 11 T.J. Maxx decor finds shoppers say feel like luxury for less.

1 These Adorable Embroidered Pillows

One Cute Couponer shared a photo of the most gorgeous embroidered pillows that look handmade. “I went into TJ Maxx for one thing and somehow spent way too long looking at pillows @tjmaxx 😅❤️ If you’re decorating for Valentine’s Day, this section is definitely worth checking out,” they wrote.

2 And, Other Great Throw Pillows

Salena Browne found some other great Valentine’s Day pillows and shared them. “The cutest embroidered pillows at @tjmaxx,” she captioned the post. The store is always a great resource for seasonal pillows and throw blankets.

3 And, These Beautiful Wine Glasses

Another category that T.J. Maxx nails every single time? The glassware. The store has so many great glasses, ranging from wine and champagne to drinking glasses. “Looks like you found your weekend plans,” the store captioned a post.

4 And, So Much V-Day Decor

My daughter lost her mind during our recent trip to the store when she saw the extensive Valentine’s Day decorations. “The sweetest v-day selection courtesy of cupid (and tjmaxx),” an influencer captioned a post, reshared by the store. “OMG so many cute things I want,” commented a shopper. “My fav time at tjmaxx,” added another.

5 Mirrors with “Bridgerton Vibes”

There are endless aesthetics at the store. Chasing Finds and Fancies found these gorgeous mirrors. Bridgerton season is almost here and TJ Maxx is already setting the mood ✨ These mirrors stopped me in my tracks — the details, the colors, the vintage feel… obsessed,” they wrote. “These are absolutely Gorgeous!! I picked up the blue a few months ago. I’m so happy they’re back, I need the pink one too!! The details though,” a follower agreed.

6 Easter Decor

Easter is already arriving at T.J. Maxx. Bunnies and eggs are filling the store’s aisles. Pretty N Flawed shared a photo of an adorable bunny set. “Tjmaxx *New Arrivals for Spring 2026,” they wrote.

7 New Throw Pillows

If you want to refresh your living space for spring, head to the store. Lovely and Fierce shared a photo of their sofa spruced up with new pillows. “It always amazes me to see how a couple of new throw pillows from TJ Maxx can change the vibe of a room,” they captioned the post.

8 New Candles

The candle aisle is my favorite at T.J. Maxx. Content with Gucci recently shared that her store has some book-inspired scented candles. “@tjmaxx the cutest book candles,” she wrote. “Are you KIDDINGGG.” Other shoppers agreed. “Those are so cute!” one of her followers commented.

9 A Luxe Looking Vanity Chair

Alex Hazen shared a video of herself unboxing a skirted, vintage blue vanity chair. “Dare I say, MY BEST @tjmaxx find EVER ??” she captioned the post. “I’m obsessed,” writes a follower. “crap do I need this??? she’s stunning and you’re stunning.”

10 Women-Powered Art

Designed by Carissa found some amazing framed artwork. “women’s times wall art prints at tjmaxx!!! they’re sooo cute!!! but I have no where specific to put them in my house ahh,” she captioned the post. If you are looking for a larger piece, head to HomeGoods, she added.

11 And, This Moody Swan

Simply Caroline Harvey found a great piece of art for her home. “I keep adding to my moody black & gold stairwell gallery wall 🖤🦢Found the swan at TJ Maxx Parham yesterday. Making my home look collected brings me great joy!” she captioned the post.