7 Best New TJ Maxx Valentine’s Gifts Hitting Stores Right Now

These TJ Maxx Valentine’s gifts shoppers say are perfect for everyone on your list this season.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Do you know what you are buying your Valentine, Galentines, and anyone else on your list for the holiday of love this year? If not, T.J. Maxx is a great resource. The discount store has so many fabulous gift ideas, ranging from luxury designer purses and jewelry to sweet-smelling body products. There is something for everyone on your list, no matter your budget. What should you shop for this year? Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx Valentine’s gifts hitting stores right now.

1 Crabtree & Evelyn Sets

Since I was a kid, I have always considered Crabtree & Evelyn to be one of the best body brands around, and T.J. Maxx is stocked with lots of gift sets. CRABTREE & EVELYN 2pc Summerhill Body Wash And Lotion Set, $12.99, comes with a full-sized shower gel and body lotion, and retails for way more.

2 Gorgeous Bamboo Earrings

T.J. Maxx has costume jewelry but also pieces that are real gold. I love these MILOR GOLD 14kt Gold Bamboo Style Hoop Earrings. The large hoops are elegant and espensive looking but cost just $159.99, at least $50 under the retail price.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 Designer Handbags for Thousands Less

I am always shocked by the selection of designer handbags at T.J. Maxx, ranging from Gucci to Valentino. This VALENTINO GARAVANI Leather Vain Shoulder Bag With Signature Logo Detail is just $3,299.99, but retails for over $1,00 more at luxury stores.

4 A Diamond Pendant Necklace

Diamonds are always a no-brainer for Valentine’s Day. This LAB GROWN BY GUILD 14kt Gold Lab Grown Diamond Bezel Pendant Necklace is stunning and $1,099.99 at the discount store. The diamond is VS1 in clarity, E in color, IGI-certified, and 16 inches long, totaling 2 carats. It also features a lobster-claw closure.

5 Diffuser Oils

If your Valentine is big into home fragrances and essential oils, they will love this set of four SAND AND FOG Assorted Fragrance Diffuser Oils for just $9.99. It comes with White Vanilla, Strawberry Spritz, Bloom, and Jasmine & Cedarwood, and is a great Galentine’s Day idea.

6 A Warm and Cozy Throw Blanket

I am going to put together a little Valentine’s Day gift basket for each of my kids, and this cozy and warm CUPCAKES & CASHMERE Striped Tufted Hearts Throw will definitely be in my daughter’s. The blanket is $24.99 and features embroidered heart details, tassel corners, and a striped pattern.

7 And, Initial Necklaces

Initial necklaces are always a sweet idea as they feel custom and thoughtful. This GOLDEN CLEF Made In Italy 14K Gold Initial Paperclip Chain Necklace is beautiful at $249.99, $100 under retail. It is 18in long and features spring ring closure.