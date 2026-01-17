7 Best New TJ Maxx Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This January

Shop the best new T.J. Maxx decor arrivals this January, from lamps and rugs to storage and cozy throws.

Have you visited T.J. Maxx‘s home goods department lately? Now that the holidays are over and warmer weather is on the horizon, the discount store is undergoing a major merchandise refresh, with new kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room, and dining room items arriving daily. I recently shopped the store and website, discovering some seriously impressive products. What should you shop for this month to refresh your home? Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx decor finds hitting shelves this January.

1 New Lamps to Light Up Your Space

There are so many new light fixtures and lamps in stores and online. I love this green-and-white BROOKS BROTHERS 15.5×23 Chinoiserie Ceramic Pleated Linen Shade Table Lamp, priced at $79.99, down from $115 retail. With a floral, chinoiserie pattern and a removable pleated linen shade, it looks so luxurious. It has a turn knob switch for easy on-and-off.

2 A Bold Vase

I love a statement-making vase for real or faux flowers. This A&B HOME 8x8in Cheetah Print Glass Vase, $34.99, offers a bold and modern look. The amber, brown, and black glass looks rich and stunning.

3 A Coastal Chic Storage Unit

Lillian August is one of my favorite coastal chic furniture brands sold at T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods. This LILLIAN AUGUST 31x28in 3 Drawer Storage Table is just $299.99 and is a gorgeous piece. It has three drawers and is painted a pretty seafoam green with brass hardware and scalloped accents.

4 A Le Creuset Tea Kettle

Recently, I have noticed an influx of Le Creuset at HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx. While you will get the best deals on the name-brand kitchen compant at the store, I found this 1.7qt Whistling Tea Kettle for $79.99 on the website. It retails for $125 at other stores.

5 A Valentine’s Day Throw with Farmhouse Feels

I love the down country feel of this Valentine’s Day blanket. THE FARMHOUSE BY RACHEL ASHWELL Bouquet Of Love Chenille Throw is just $29.99 and will have you feeling the love every time you cozy up in it.

6 An Animal Print Rug

T.J. Maxx is an excellent resource for area rugs. This BALTA Made In Turkey 5×8 Moon Animal Print Area Rug adds just the right touch of wildness to your room. Get it for $79.99.

7 And, a Beautiful Rechargeable Lamp

Having rechargeable lamps on hand is a game-changer. Not only are they stylish, but they can also come in handy during a power outage. This KARMA HOME 8×13 Rechargeable Solid Marble Table Lamp With Linen Shade is just $49.99 and looks like just a regular lamp without the cords.