5 New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Just Like Pottery Barn and West Elm

Get ready to save as much as $150 on identical decor items.

You might be surprised to find that Hobby Lobby dupes of designer products are constantly hitting the shelves. And with spring just around the corner, the DIY crafting and decor store is not slowing down its rollout of eye-catching items. Whether you’re planning a major home overhaul or simply want to add a few nice new touches, here’s how you can do it all within your budget while still getting that exact look you want. Read on for the new Hobby Lobby finds that look just like Pottery Barn and West Elm.

1 Dupe for Anthropologie Rattan Scalloped Bowl

Rattan is having a revitalized moment in the design world. This classic woven texture is popping up at chic stores like Anthropologie, including the fetching Roan Iris Rhode Rattan Scalloped Bowl. But if you’re hoping to adorn your dining room or entryway table with this, it’s going to run you $66 at checkout.

On the other hand, you could also make a quick run to Hobby Lobby, where this practically identical Scalloped Woven Bowl is an option for just $13.

2 Dupe for Pottery Barn Rustic Wood Stool

Part hygge, part practical, and entirely aesthetically pleasing, this Rustic Reclaimed Wood Stool from Pottery Barn makes for a great addition to any bathroom as a conveniently movable extra surface. But even as a truly useful piece of decor, it’s still on the pricier side at $199.

But if seeing that price tag is making you need a seat, you’re in luck. A nearly perfect dupe is available at Hobby Lobby, thanks to this Acacia Wood Stool. Not only will you still get the same look you’re after, but you’ll only spend $49 (or nearly just a quarter of the price of the designer version).

3 Dupe for Pottery Barn Earthenware Wave Vase

The only thing that can make a beautiful bouquet of flowers stand out even more is a truly stunning vase. This Earthenware Wave Ceramic Vase from Pottery Barn solidly falls into that category. But at $149, you might not have much left for your floral budget.

That’s not the case with this Coastal Coral Vase from Hobby Lobby. Sporting exactly the same look, this budget bouquet holder retails for just $11. That’s enough to spring for a few of them and really deck out your place!

4 Dupe for West Elm Polo Vase

Speaking of stunning floral vessels, there’s another option at West Elm: The Osmos Studio Big Polo Vase. But while the modern and artistic piece is truly eye-catching, its price tag is also slightly eye-watering at $99.

Once again, Hobby Lobby provides a much more affordable alternative. The Speckled Round Cutout Vase is just $8.49—or less than 10 percent of the high-end version. At that price, you could even do a little DIY and paint it any color you’d like to create the perfect table centerpiece.

5 Dupe for World Market 2-Tier Serving Stand

In many cases, World Market is a source for higher-end-looking decor that costs a fraction of the price. Even items like this Light Mango Wood And Black Metal Modern 2-Tier Serving Stand run up for just $65, making them a relatively affordable option for your dining room or kitchen counter setup.

But still, you can do even better with a trip to Hobby Lobby. The uncannily similar Modern Farmhouse Tiered Wood Tray that’s available there retails for just $16!